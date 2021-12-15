Cousins who led Franklin to its first district title cheering hard for 2021 Lions

Two of the biggest Franklin football fans rooting for the Lions to win their first state championship Thursday night will be Carl Davis and Glen Brewer.

The first cousins have a vested interest in the program, having played on the 1951 Franklin Lion team that won the school’s first district championship.

Surprisingly, not much has changed for the green-clad Lions in seven decades. Starters still go both ways, and the Lions win with a simple running game built on discipline.

The current Lions, who will play the Gunter Tigers for the Class 3A Division II title at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium at 7 p.m. Thursday, have rushed for 6,497 yards on 575 carries. They’ve added several tweaks to the wing-T offense over the years.

“We always just ran a straight T,” the 85-year-old Davis said. “We didn’t run the wing-T as much as they have in the past several years. We were more of just straight T. We didn’t throw much.”

Davis said the Lions threw only off play-action when he played, which is not much different than this year’s team. Davis and Brewer were both ends.