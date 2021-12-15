Cousins who led Franklin to its first district title cheering hard for 2021 Lions

Two of the biggest Franklin football fans rooting for the Lions to win their first state championship Thursday night will be Carl Davis and Glen Brewer.
The first cousins have a vested interest in the program, having played on the 1951 Franklin Lion team that won the school’s first district championship.
Surprisingly, not much has changed for the green-clad Lions in seven decades. Starters still go both ways, and the Lions win with a simple running game built on discipline.
The current Lions, who will play the Gunter Tigers for the Class 3A Division II title at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium at 7 p.m. Thursday, have rushed for 6,497 yards on 575 carries. They’ve added several tweaks to the wing-T offense over the years.
“We always just ran a straight T,” the 85-year-old Davis said. “We didn’t run the wing-T as much as they have in the past several years. We were more of just straight T. We didn’t throw much.”
Davis said the Lions threw only off play-action when he played, which is not much different than this year’s team. Davis and Brewer were both ends.
“Back then it was right end and left end. There was not a wideout or anything like that,” the 87-year-old Brewer said, adding that he did get to do more than just block. “Carl and I, we both caught a lot of passes.”
Brewer, Davis and quarterback Dick Watson are the only known living members of the 1951 team that had approximately 25 players. Brewer has been a certified public accountant in Bryan-College Station since 1965. After coaching for 11 years in Angleton, Davis came to Bryan in 1970 and coached for the school district through 1994 when he retired. Watson is a rancher in Franklin.
Brewer was a senior on the 1951 team, while Davis was a sophomore who also played on the 1953 team that won the school’s second district title. Lineman D.A. Bolton and end John Hurley are Davis’ teammates from the 1953 team that he knows are still living.
Franklin’s 1951 team was led by running back Don Watson, who played at Texas A&M and was one of Paul “Bear” Bryant’s Junction Boys.
“He was the fastest guy around,” Brewer said. “He was quite a ballplayer.”
The 1951 squad beat Robertson County-rival Hearne by a point to win a district that included Rockdale, Elgin, Granger and Thorndale. Davis said Hearne was the heavy favorite, but the Lions found a way to upset the Eagles.
“It was some game,” Brewer said.
The Lions beat Fairfield 27-7 in bi-district play but lost to eventual state champion Giddings 46-7 in regionals. Franklin’s 1953 team beat Elgin 14-7 in bi-district then lost to Luling and all-state running back Johnny Elam 26-13 in regionals.
The 9-2-1 squad in 1951 was the fourth for legendary coach Joe Hedrick, who went 240-121-15 in 36 years at Franklin, establishing it as one of Central Texas’ best programs and paving the way for lasting success.
“He was a heck of a coach. I’ll tell ya, he really was,” Brewer said. “He got more out of guys who didn’t have any ability than you could ever believe. He just had a way about him that he could make us guys play like crazy.”
Hedrick’s son, Mike Hedrick, went 307-163-11 over 44 years, including 129-40 in 14 seasons at Franklin. Mike Hedrick’s Lions teams made the playoffs every year and reached the state title game in 2015, losing to Waskom 33-21. Mike Hedrick retired after the 2019 season. His assistant, Mark Fannin, has continued the program’s winning ways, going 27-3 including a state championship appearance last season.
Franklin lost to Canadian 35-34 in last year’s title game and is hopeful the third time will be a charm. All the former two-way starters, including Brewer and Davis, will be rooting hard.
“I’ll probably be as tired as if I’d played in the game,” Brewer said.