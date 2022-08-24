Cougars, Vikings hope to flourish under first-year head coaches

It’s been a busy couple of months for Stoney Pryor and Ricky Tullos.

Pryor and Tullos are both first-year head coaches in the Brazos Valley with Pryor taking over as the head football coach at College Station and Tullos in charge at Bryan.

For Pryor, the move is a natural one. The school’s longtime head girls soccer coach also has served as the football team’s offensive coordinator since College Station opened 10 years ago. He’s now getting the opportunity to take over the entire program in place of Steve Huff, his former football boss who left for Decatur earlier this year.

Despite the familiarity, Pryor will tell you himself that he’s been as much student as teacher the last few months.

“There’s a lot of stuff to learn,” Pryor said. “There’s a lot of things that I didn’t know that went on or I kind of knew that went on but now I’m obviously a lot more involved in it. But it’s fantastic.

“We have great coaches. We have a great staff. We have great students and parents. And so it’s been a joy to go through this transition and to learn these things and to work with the puzzle a little differently than I have.”

While Pryor technically has just shifted offices, Tullos’ transition this offseason began with him packing up the family to move almost 120 miles northwest.

“Yeah, I’ll tell you, me and my family, we’ve all got settled in and established our coaching staff,” Tullos said. “It’s been awesome to have everyone finally here just because of the move and all those things. Just the moving pieces is nerve-wracking sometimes.”

Tullos spent the last four seasons at Pearland, where as head coach he guided the Oilers to a combined 33-11 record and took them to the playoffs all four years. Tullos won a state championship as the head coach at George Ranch in 2015. He also has served as the head coach at his alma mater Cleveland.

Establishing an identity

Pryor most certainly wants to put his stamp on the College Station program, but he’s also taking over a successful team that he helped turn into a state championship contender. The Cougars’ brand of football is well known not just in the Brazos Valley but throughout the state, and much of Pryor’s job is maintaining that.

For Tullos, he arrived as an outsider to Bryan. He had to spend the offseason working on establishing his team’s new culture and identity from the ground floor. He says creating that championship-caliber demeanor in Year 1 is all about getting the players on board with the coaching staff’s message.

“The challenge is just the how-to,” Tullos said. “There’s no right or wrong. There’s a lot of ways to do things, and just [teaching] our way and our program, that’s the biggest thing. How fast can the kids understand those changes and what you want? And then they just do it over and over where it’s second nature to them. I’d like to think you can play at a high level at that point, so that’s the biggest thing is just the change and getting them accustomed to how we want it done.”

Now with a whole offseason to get things rolling, Tullos said he feels good about where his team is at heading into the season.

“We’ve had a great summer,” Tullos said. “I’m very proud of our kids, all the hard work that they’ve put in. I’m just ready to watch them go out and compete and watch them do some great things for themselves, their families and their community.”

Once the season begins, it will be a learning experience for both coach and players as the Vikings compete in a revamped District 12-6A. Bryan again will face league mates Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Temple with newcomers Hutto, Pflugerville Weiss and Waco Midway added in. Gone are Belton, Killeen, Killeen Ellison and Killeen Shoemaker.

Tullos said he is somewhat familiar with some of 12-6A’s schools by either playing them at other stops like in the case of the Temple Wildcats or through just hearing about talented programs like Waco Midway, Harker Heights and Pflugerville Weiss.

“It’s a very, very good district, and you might not have ever been a part of it or maybe competed against those guys, but from afar you’ve watched and you know good football,” Tullos said. “I’m here to tell you our district week in and week out, we’ve got to be ready to go. There’s a lot of great coaches. There’s a lot of great football teams that we’re going to be facing week in and week out.”

Stamp of approval

Getting promoted to head coach meant a lot for Pryor.

Not only has he been at College Station High School since it opened, his whole career has been in the College Station ISD starting at A&M Consolidated in the 1990s. With the school keeping things in house and choosing Pryor to run the football program, that was a sign for him that the team’s culture and identity are solid. He also knows it served as a vote of confidence for the rest of the coaching staff.

“For that transition to occur the way it did was affirming to me, but I also think that it was validating to all of our coaches, because it was a statement of what we’ve done and what we’ve built is what we want,” Pryor said. “It’s the way we want to do things, and it’s the product that we want to have. And obviously we want to win more championships and to continue to put out athletes of high character and high-caliber people. But for the school administration and the school board to basically give a stamp of approval on what we’ve done, to continue that is fantastic for all of us.”

With new head coaches now in place and team identities either established or held firm, both teams are ready for another season to begin as they embark on a new era.

Bryan and Tullos begin the regular season at home against the Waller Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Fourth-ranked College Station has to wait until 7 p.m. Saturday when they’ll take on Class 5A Division II’s No. 2 Lucas Lovejoy as part of the Tom Landry Classic at Allen’s Eagle Stadium.