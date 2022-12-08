Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial football team has standard of winning

The Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial football team has wasted no time building a winning tradition.

The school opened in 2015, and the Eagles (12-2) already have reached the state semifinals twice with four straight state quarterfinal appearances. They fell to Cedar Park 61-28 in the 2020 state semifinals and will take another crack at reaching the championship game against College Station (12-2) at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

“This is our second time to be in the state semifinals, and it’s something that we’re proud of,” Veterans Memorial head coach Ben Bitner said. “And it’s an accomplishment that we talk about in the offseason, in the summer and obviously when the season starts. I think everyone in our program is proud to have done what we need to do to be here.”

Veterans Memorial like College Station has quickly made winning the expectation.

This season, the Eagles went a perfect 7-0 to win the District 14-5A Division I title. The team’s two losses came during nondistrict play as they fell to New Braunfels Canyon 43-42 to start the season and later lost 24-14 to El Campo.

Since that loss to El Campo, the Eagles have reeled off 11 wins in a row.

“It’s something that we talk about year round,” Bitner said of winning. “It’s something that we don’t take for granted, but we feel like it’s a skill and something that you can do when you play really hard and you give a bunch of effort and you’re physically and mentally tough. We feel like we’re going to have opportunities to win. The standard in this program has been set by the coaches and players that have been here in the past, and that standard is of winning.”

So far in the playoffs, the Eagles have beaten Medina Valley 70-14, Edinburg Vela 14-7, McAllen 49-14 and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 20-14 en route to the semifinals.

Senior quarterback Elijah Durrette has thrown for 3,444 yards and 38 touchdowns with 11 interceptions while completing 67.8% of his passes (242 of 357). Veterans Memorial has four receivers with at least 35 catches and 500 yards led by senior Alejandro Guerrero, who has 64 catches for 961 yards and nine TDs. Senior Isaac Rojas has 45 catches for 563 yards and seven TDs, while junior Christian Sabsook (41-698-8) and junior Ryan Wilson (35-527-4) also help lead the receiving corps.

The Eagles also have a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in senior Jayden Castaneda and junior Luke Moya. Castaneda has run for 1,254 yards and 11 TDs on 135 carries, while Moya has 1,033 yards and six TDs on 123 carries. Durrette also has run for 746 yards and 10 TDs on 110 carries.

Bitner says the Eagles have been getting contributions from almost everyone on the roster during the team’s playoff run. He adds that the team’s success is built on unselfish players knowing how to handle the emotional swings during close games.

“Not getting to high, not getting too low, playing complementary team football, being able to not have one play or one drive or one quarter affect the next and just being able to play in the moment, in that play and then the next play, I think that’s really been big for us as a team,” Bitner said. “I think it’s been really big for our kids. I think it’s been really big for our coaches.”