Continuity is key with new Milano head coach Nick Morehead

Building trust in a new coaching staff takes time.
New Milano head football coach Nick Morehead has years worth of a head start with the athletes in his program.
Morehead is filling the void left by retired Chad LaGrone after serving as offensive line coach for seven years and defensive coordinator for the past four at Milano.
“I know all the kids,” Morehead said. “I’ve been there seven years, so I’ve seen them from sixth grade on up, and we have a great relationship. I think it helps having that base going in. They trust you, and they trust that we’re going to take them in the right direction.”
After going 2-7 last year and winning just three games total over the last two seasons, the Eagles have been rebuilding their morale while learning new offensive and defensive systems. Morehead said he likes what he’s seen from the Eagles so far.
“Once you get them to buy into what you’re doing and they trust the system and trust you, that’s 90% of the battle right there,” Morehead said.
The offense will revolve around junior quarterback Jayce Todd, who has been key in implementing the new offense. This season, Morehead and his staff are asking the offense to incorporate more reads, Todd said.
“Last year, we just had one play and we didn’t really read the defense,” Todd said. “ This year, we’re reading the defense and we’ve got a new look and we’re ready.”
Todd saw action in four games last season, completing 30 of 54 passes for 388 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he recorded seven tackles and an interception at safety.
Todd has already proven himself on the basketball court, averaging 17.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game and earning District 27-2A offensive MVP honors last season.
“He’s a big, athletic kid,” Morehead said. “He has a lot of talents, and he’ll just be a junior, so we’ve got two more years with him in the system. He’s there everyday, working and picking it up, and he’s going to be a big asset for us.”
Todd will, however, be without the reigning 13-2A Division II newcomer of the year, running back Josh Millar, who will not be playing with the team this season, Morehead said. Millar rushed for 774 yards and seven touchdowns last season and recorded 34 tackles and an interception on defense.
Todd said he still expects the running game to be a strength for the Eagles this season, thanks to strong run blocking from the offensive line. In Millar’s stead, Milano returns running backs Chris Vazquez (43 yards, 1 TD) and Alan Maldonado (27 yards).
On defense, linebacker Ethan Gordon returns as the team’s leading tackler, recording 32 tackles last year with two for loss. Maldonado (19 tackles) and Vazquez (11 tackles) also will bolster the linebacking corps. Nick Grimes returns after posting 18 tackles, one tackle for loss and two interceptions last season.
It’s the quick buy-in from his young but experienced team that makes Morehead believe the Eagles are headed in the right direction in his first season as head coach.
“We’re young, but we have some experience and some good young leadership,” Morehead said. “I’m excited for them. They’ve bought in to what we’re trying to do, and we’re ready.”