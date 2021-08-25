Continuity is key with new Milano head coach Nick Morehead

Building trust in a new coaching staff takes time.

New Milano head football coach Nick Morehead has years worth of a head start with the athletes in his program.

Morehead is filling the void left by retired Chad LaGrone after serving as offensive line coach for seven years and defensive coordinator for the past four at Milano.

“I know all the kids,” Morehead said. “I’ve been there seven years, so I’ve seen them from sixth grade on up, and we have a great relationship. I think it helps having that base going in. They trust you, and they trust that we’re going to take them in the right direction.”

After going 2-7 last year and winning just three games total over the last two seasons, the Eagles have been rebuilding their morale while learning new offensive and defensive systems. Morehead said he likes what he’s seen from the Eagles so far.

“Once you get them to buy into what you’re doing and they trust the system and trust you, that’s 90% of the battle right there,” Morehead said.

The offense will revolve around junior quarterback Jayce Todd, who has been key in implementing the new offense. This season, Morehead and his staff are asking the offense to incorporate more reads, Todd said.