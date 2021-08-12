Consol will scrimmage Killeen Ellison tonight

A&M Consolidated will scrimmage Killeen Ellison at 7 p.m. Friday at Tigerland Stadium. Also on Friday, Brazos Christian will be at The Woodlands Christian Academy at 7 p.m. and Allen Academy will be at Austin Veritas at 7:30 p.m. Rudder will be at Willis at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Other scrimmages Friday will be Leon at Buffalo at 11:30 a.m.; Madisonville at Palestine with freshman and JV at 5 p.m. followed by the varsity at 6:30 p.m.; Normangee at Snook at 5:30 p.m.; Hempstead at Burton with the JV at 5 p.m. followed by the varsity; Bellville at Navasota with the freshman and JV at 6 p.m. and the varsity at 7 p.m.; Caldwell at Waco Robinson at 6 p.m.; Cameron at Taylor with freshman and JV at 5 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m.; Rockdale at Jarrell with freshman and JV at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m.; Franklin at Crockett at 5:30 p.m.; Elkhart at Centerville at 6 p.m.; Hearne at Somerville at 7 p.m.; and Calvert at Methodist Children’s Home at 10 a.m. On Saturday, Milano will be at Cypress Christian at 10 a.m. and Iola will be at Riesel at 11 a.m.