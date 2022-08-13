Consol, Rudder learn from solid scrimmage

A&M Consolidated and Rudder accomplished plenty at Friday night’s football scrimmage.

The two squads, which didn’t have spring drills, ran four series of 15 plays along with a walk-through special teams segment and a live portion with a running clock.

“We felt like we’ve got a lot of young guys this year and we were very impressed with a lot of the things they did,” Rudder coach Eric Ezar said. “I think timing on offense is something we have to work a little bit on. I was impressed, I thought the whole defense did pretty well, being young.”

Neither team was able to score in the live segment.

“On the defensive side, I liked that our guys were flying around and wrapping up [ball carriers],” A&M Consolidated coach Lee Fedora said. “We did a good job up front and in our secondary.”

Offensively, the Tigers moved the ball early, showing balance.

“Overall, they were doing a pretty good job,” Fedora said. “We were mainly just doing our basic stuff, but the guys were doing a good job of communicating.”

The Tigers will need to do a better job lining up in special teams, especially when it comes to communication to make sure everyone knows their blocking assignments, Fedora said.

Wide receiver Wesley Greaves made several solid catches, “making one great touchdown catch,” Fedora said. “And Payton Bjork made a great touchdown catch.”

Rudder’s defensive push was led by 260-pound tackle Jayden Williams.

“He’s going to be a force in the middle for us,” Ezar said. “It was exciting to see that.”

Rudder’s youth in the secondary had a couple highlight plays, but also had a couple busts, Ezar said.

“For the most part, I was happy,” Ezar said. “Offensively, I think we’ve got some depth for the first time in a while.”

Kevin Holmes had a couple nice catches, including one in the corner. Rudder missed a field goal during the live portion. Nate Figgers and Jaquise Martin had touchdown catches. The multi-talented Martin also played quarterback and led two good drives.

The Tigers had a few players get minor bumps and bruises, but they didn’t play after the first couple of series, said Fedora, adding that also helped others get playing time.

Consol will scrimmage Bryan on Friday in the final tune-up before the season opener.

“What we’re going to do next week is get more into our regular-season game planning,” Fedora said. “We have two more days of two-a-days and then school starts up. So we’re going back to where it’s more of a one-practice day. We’re going to try to get back in our regular-season routine.”

Rudder will scrimmage Georgetown at Merrill Green Stadium on Thursday.

Ezar said this week will be about repetition, developing consistency and tweaking the good in tuning up for the opener. Tackle Ryne Hutchinson injured his knee in the scrimmage and he’ll be examined Monday.

Fedora was pleased with the great turnout by the fans for both schools. It was a little longer night than planned because the JV scrimmage ran a little longer because of a lightning delay.