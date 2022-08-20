Consol, Rudder and College Station end preseason with final scrimmages

Brazos Valley high school football teams had their final tune-ups last week for opening the season as Bryan, A&M Consolidated, Rudder and College Station took part in scrimmages.

College Station was scheduled to scrimmage Pearland on Thursday, but after arriving the Cougars were greeted by lightning and rain. The bad weather resulted in the cancellation of the freshmen and junior varsity scrimmages, while the varsity was moved to Friday.

And despite the rainy weather here in the Brazos Valley, Rudder was able to go ahead with its scrimmage against Georgetown on Thursday. Bryan and A&M Consolidated battled on Friday at Tigerland Stadium.

The regular season will begin this Friday with Bryan hosting Waller at 7:30 p.m. at Merrill Green Stadium, while A&M Consolidated is at home against Huntsville at 7:30. Rudder will open the season at Willis at 7:30 Friday, while College Station will play on Saturday at 7:30 against Lucas Lovejoy in the Tom Landry Classic at Allen’s Eagle Stadium.

COLLEGE STATIONFollowing a set number of plays, the two teams played a live half with the exception of a non-live kicking game.

In the scrimmage, College Station racked up 506 yards of total offense with multiple players finding the end zone. Head coach Stoney Pryor said the Cougars scripted most plays.

“We moved the ball consistently,” Pryor said. “We want to have some more explosive plays in there, but I felt good about our ability to get yards, to get first downs. In fact our first series, we just plotted down the field and it was a good thing.”

A.J. Tisdell had a 70-yard receiving touchdown, Marquise Collins ran one in from 11 yards and Aydan Martinez-Brown scored twice from short range. Zach Dang broke free for a 36-yard scamper, while quarterback Jackson Ingram was 12 of 15 for 124 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, Pryor liked the energy and tenacity that the defense brought. The unit swarmed to the ball and won the turnover battle as they forced multiple from a variety of players with their bend but don’t break mindset.

Before the season begins, Pryor wants to see his team clean up its penalties on both sides of the ball, along with working on constantly improving together as a team and building a brotherhood.

“What I talked to the guys about after the game, what I asked them was how many of them thought they were the best football player they’re going to be,” Pryor said. “Thankfully, no one raised their hand. I was like exactly.

“So let’s go out and get a little bit better each day. And make the guys around you better each day working for Lovejoy in the Tom Landry Classic, but also for district play in a few weeks and as we go through district and hopefully into the postseason.”

A&M CONSOLIDATED

For head coach Lee Fedora, Friday’s scrimmage against Bryan was all about repetition.

A&M Consolidated and Bryan’s scrimmage ended with a live half of two running clock quarters.

Fedora said the Tigers played their starters in the opening series of the scrimmage before using backups.

The Tigers elected to keep it simple on offense and defense as it was just the basics, Fedora said.

“It was one of those deals that you go into a scrimmage, it’s not like there’s any really game planning or anything, it’s just our basic stuff, Fedora said. “I thought we did a pretty decent job on all of our basic plays.”

Wide receiver Wesley Watson had a few touchdowns, while teammate Trace Meadows added one as well, per Fedora.

Going into the opener, Fedora is hoping his team has a clean bill of health and can change their mindset from preseason to in-season.

“I think the big thing is we just got to get healed up 100%,” Fedora said. “We had a lot of guys sitting out with just small injuries and things like that, so that’s why we were doing a lot of reps with our backups.

“The main thing is getting our mindset, you know it’s the real season now, it’s not like it’s in a scrimmage where you’re not really letting your quarterbacks get hit and things like that. It’s going to be more of a live deal where you’ve got to be prepared and know what you’re doing.”

RUDDER

Head coach Eric Ezar said the scrimmage consisted of each team having 12 controlled plays, a special teams portion and it ended with a live half.

In the two 12-minute running clock quarters, Rudder came away with a 14-7 edge in the scrimmage.

On offense, Ezar said the Rangers were led by senior quarterback Xavier Ramirez who heated up down the stretch. Along with Ramirez, Rudder’s Kevin Holmes impressed with some highlight reel catches and a touchdown.

“I thought Kevin Holmes, I think he had like six catches, he’s going to be a real weapon,” Ezar said. “He caught a touchdown, broke like three or four tackles. I think that was the thing last year, he was able to catch the ball pretty well but now he’s getting a lot of run after catch. I think that’s something he really improved his game on.”

Rudder’s second touchdown in the scrimmage came from standout athlete Jaquise Martin, who scored on a 35-yard run.

Defensively, the Rangers had a three-headed monster of Jayden Williams, Trace Emola and Jamarian West all making plays, according to Ezar.

With a younger team, Ezar is stressing to his players the importance of shaking off the mistakes and focusing on the next play ahead of the season opener.

“I mean I told them, ‘We have enough talent out there, that you know you’re only one play away from greatness,’” Ezar said. “If you have a bad play, shake it off and let’s go to the next play.”