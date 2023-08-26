The A&M Consolidated football team’s defense finished Friday’s season opener against Huntsville the same way it started it.

The Tigers pounced and left Huntsville reeling as they recovered a fumble to start the game and forced a safety to close it in a 23-12 victory at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium to kick off the Brandon Schmidt era.

“Defense, all night,” Consol linebacker Michael Clark said of the unit’s performance. “All night consistent, all night.”

Clark wasn’t wrong in his assessment either as the numbers backed it up. The Tigers (1-0) forced three turnovers in the first half and two in the second half.

Those three first-half takeaways were crucial as the Tigers struggled offensively with two turnovers themselves and only led 7-6 going into the half.

“Calm down,” first-year head coach Schmidt said of his message at halftime. “I thought some first-game jitters, new offense, new defense. [We] weren’t doing a great job of executing in the first half and I thought our kids were kind of just out of sorts. So just calm down and play the game. It’s supposed to be fun.”

Consol’s first-half touchdown was set up by the defense as a heap of Consol players pounced on a fumbled snap on Huntsville’s opening drive punt attempt and gave the Tigers the ball on Huntsville’s 16.

Three plays later, Consol’s offense was in the end zone as quarterback Will Hargett hit wide receiver Payton Bjork for a 4-yard touchdown with 8:43 to go in the first quarter.

Also in the first half, Clark had a fumble recovery and safety Jontavius Bellard intercepted a pass.

To start the third quarter, Consol’s offense came to life as it drove down the field and scored on a 2-yard run by quarterback Hargett with 9:01 to make it a 14-6 game.

Huntsville answered on its next possession with a 16-yard quarterback scramble by Markcus Lewis with 3:45 left in the third. The ensuing two-point try resulted in a fumbled snap that Lewis scrambled to pick up and threw incomplete.

That was the last time the Hornets (0-1) scored as Consol’s defense forced two takeaways in the fourth quarter. Defensive back Aiden Berryman had the first as he intercepted a deep shot on a third-down attempt with 7:53 to go.

He gave Consol the ball on its own 27 and the offense scored right away as junior running back Camron Vines broke loose down the sideline for a 73-yard rushing touchdown with 7:21 remaining to make it 21-12.

“[Camron’s] got elite speed,” Schmidt said. “We know what he’s capable of and so to see him break and get loose, we knew nobody was going to catch him.”

Vines had the longest run of the day for the Tigers who rushed for only 130 yards on 23 carries.

The fifth and final turnover came from Meadows as he recovered another Huntsville fumble with 6:11 left in the fourth. Consol added a safety with 1:10 to go as the Huntsville punter stepped out of bounds.

The Hornets fumbled eight times and recovered five of them. Consol also had turnover issues with two interceptions and two fumbles that it retrieved.

The Tigers return home to Tigerland Stadium for their home opener against the UANL Monterrey Autenticos at 7 p.m. next Friday.

“These kids have done everything I’ve asked them to do since day one and [I’m] just so proud of the effort that they’ve put in since I’ve gotten here the last seven months, and to be able to come out here on the road against a quality opponent and get a big win, it’s a big deal,” Schmidt said.