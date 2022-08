CONROE — The Brenham Cubs built a 13-0 halftime lead, but the Conroe Oak Ridge War Eagles came storming back in the second half for a 23-13 victory Friday.

Brenham’s Rylan Wooten completed 13 of 27 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown with one interception. Ian Shelter caught six passes for 79 yards and a TD, while Trenton Gilbert led the Cubs in rushing with 38 yards on 14 carries.

Oak Ridge scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory.