Conroe Northside 54, BVCHEA 46
Conroe Northside 54, BVCHEA 46

BVCHEA’s Pierce Goodwin threw for 246 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 34 yards and another TD, but the Mustangs couldn’t corral the Conroe Northside Lions in a 54-46 loss on Friday.

BVCHEA’s Davis Levy had 114 yards and two TDs on 15 carries, and he caught four passes for 110 yards and two more scores. Jake Pote had 10 receptions for 95 yards and a TD.

On defense, Pote had 10 tackles and two pass breakups, and Goodwin had five tackles and a pass breakup.

