Conroe Covenant 106, Allen Academy 56

Conroe Covenant’s Nate Eichenhorst scored three of his four touchdowns in the first seven minutes as the Cougars scored the game’s first 46 points en route to a 106-56 victory over the Allen Academy Rams in TAPPS 6-man Division II District 5 play on Friday night at Baker Field.

Allen Academy (7-3, 4-2) fell behind 40-0 after one quarter, but managed to avoid the game ending via the 45-point rule until Covenant’s Dylan Harper scored on a 5-yard run with 5 minutes, 56 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Covenant (9-2, 5-1) claimed second place in the district as quarterback Jackson Rudy threw for five touchdowns, completing 16 of 21 for 183 yards with no interceptions. He added 190 yards rushing on 11 carries and a TD. Eichenhorst had two touchdown runs and caught two touchdown passes. Dylan Harper scored on runs of 2, 5 and 51 yards. He also had touchdown catches of 4, 6 and 24 yards.

Allen Academy’s Ethan Lucas completed 12 of 29 for 244 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Rusty Ly-McMurray had eight receptions for 142 yards with TD catches of 16, 31 and 42 yards. Adam Field had 159 yards on 11 carries with touchdown runs of 13 and 56 yards.