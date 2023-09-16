Playing in its first home game in Week 4, College Station made a strong first impression in front of its fans with a 46-6 victory over the UANL Auténticos Tigres of Mexico on Friday at Cougar Stadium.

“It’s great to win,” head coach Stoney Pryor said. “I think winning is not easy, sometimes it’s not valued or appreciated with all that goes into it. I was really pleased with the team for coming out on top.”

It was a true team performance as all three phases of College Station shined.

College Station’s (2-1) offense picked up where it left off after a 60-22 win over Temple last week as Arrington Maiden threw for 230 yards with two touchdowns passes. Both of his touchdown passes went to senior wide receiver Paden Cashion.

On the other side of the ball, senior defensive backs Tony Hamilton and Fisher Mainard recorded interceptions while the unit as a whole applied consistent pressure to the Tigres’ carousel of quarterbacks behind the line of scrimmage. Mainard added a sack along with senior defensive lineman Malik Cotton.

“I think they’re playing better as a unit,” Pryor said. “I think we’re tackling better, so even when they’re successful through the line of scrimmage or on a short pass, it doesn’t turn into a big play.”

To complete the well-rounded effort, College Station’s special teams added a pair of touchdowns to send the Cougars riding high as they enter district play.

Everything about the Cougars’ win looks good on paper aside from 11 penalties, nine of which came in the first half.

“I think we left a lot of meat on the bone,” Pryor said. “We had way too many penalties we’ve got to eliminate … It really wasn’t a lot of rantin’ and ravin’ [at halftime], it was ‘we’re better than that. We can play better than that.’ We were starting to let some of the external things affect our play.”

Autenticos posed a unique challenge to College Station given its international origin and the Cougars’ lack of experience against the team. The Tigres returned to the Brazos Valley for the second time in two weeks after falling to A&M Consolidated 38-8 on Sept. 1.

“The biggest trick is we don’t know them,” Pryor said. “They play really hard, they play really aggressive. They’re physically strong, they’re big kids. I think it’s a great experience for our kids.”

The Cougars’ defense wasted little time going to work, holding the Tigres to no yards on their opening drive. Autenticos opted to punt but got the ball right back at their own 48-yard line after a College Station muffed punt. The drive was short-lived, though, as the Cougars forced a fumble two plays later with junior defensive back Braylen Wortham recovering at the College Station 30.

The Cougars capitalized on the turnover with a 10-play, 70-yard scoring drive that saw Maiden connect with senior wide receiver Jake Peveto for 23 yards on the first play before the quarterback hit Cashion on a fade route in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown. Trey Stasney knocked in the extra point to put College Station up 7-0.

After the Tigres picked up just one yard on the ensuing drive, the Cougars displayed their special teams prowess with a blocked punt off the helmet of senior linebacker Caiden Toon. Following a scramble for the football as it rolled into the Autenticos end zone, Toon finished what he started as he came up with the ball for a College Station touchdown and 14-0 lead.

Following a pair of drives that were foiled by penalties, the Cougars found themselves with ideal field position at the Tigres’ 24-yard line when Mainard picked off a pass. College Station kept the ball on the ground with five of six plays coming via the rush Hamilton took the honors of trudging into the end zone from six yards out.

Perhaps the most exciting connection of the night came on the impromptu point-after attempt, as Cade Corcoran couldn’t handle the snap on the extra point. The backup quarterback went to his roots and lobbed the ball to the right side of the end zone, where wide receiver Jackson Verdugo made a one-handed grab while falling to put College Station up 22-0.

The Cougars’ special teams continued to make highlights right out of the gate in the second half, with Peveto returning the opening kickoff 97 yards down the left side for a score. College Station displayed that quick-strike ability once again as Cashion cashed in on a 46-yard touchdown pass from Maiden in a one-play drive late in the third quarter.

The Tigres fended off a shutout in the fourth quarter as quarterback Angel Ricardo Ramirez gracefully dropped the ball into the hands of wide receiver Angel Marcelo Martinez in the corner of the end zone on a 19-yard pass.

Junior running back Conner Cashion didn’t let his brother have all the fun as he toted in a 13-yard touchdown run before Stasney’s 18-yard field goal rounded out the scoring.

College Station kicks off District 21-5A play next Friday at 7 p.m. on the road against Leander (1-2).

