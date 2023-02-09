College Station’s football season suffered a crunching blow when all-stater and future Duke signee Marquis Collins suffered a season-ending injury in a scrimmage, but sophomore Aydan Martinez-Brown become the starting running back and the Cougars didn’t miss a beat, advancing to the Class 5A Division I state title game.

Martinez-Brown rushed for 2,164 yards with 22 touchdowns and added 32 receptions for 375 yards and four more scores to make the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A all-state football team. Four of his teammates also earned all-state honors with senior linebacker Harrison Robinson and senior defensive back Tony Hamilton on the second team. Cougar defensive lineman Korbin Johnson and defensive back A.J. Tisdell were on the third team.

A&M Consolidated senior center Cody Clough made the first team and Tiger senior place-kicker Mo Foketi was on the third team. Brenham senior offensive guard Logan Marshall was on the third team, while senior quarterback Rylan Wooten and senior linebacker Ricky Brown earned honorable mention.

Martinez-Brown played sparingly in the first five games, but became a key cog for the 13-3 Cougars who lost to Aledo in the state title game, the program’s third in six years.

Robinson had 162 tackles and nine pass deflections. Hamilton had 130 tackles, 11 of them for losses. He intercepted four passes and blocked a kick. The 6-foot-1, 260-pound Johnson had 19 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback pressures. Tisdell, who signed with Wisconsin, had 65 tackles with 14 pass breakups.

Clough had 97 pancakes and graded out at 98% in blocking. Foketi hit 11 of 13 field goals with a long of 43 yards. They helped Consol go 9-3 and reach the second round of the playoffs.

Marshall had 69 knockdowns and graded out at 93% blocking. Wooten passed for 2,348 yards with 27 touchdowns and rushed for another 1,374 yards and 16 more scores. Brown had 77 tackles as the trio helped the 8-5 Cubs reach the regional quarterfinals.

Smithson Valley offensive guard Colton Thomasson, a Texas A&M signee who lost to College Station in the quarterfinals, was on the first team. Longview Pine Tree junior defensive lineman Dealyn Evans, an A&M pledge, was on the second team.

In statewide voting, Dallas South Oak Cliff senior defensive lineman Billy Walton, who helped the Bears to the Class 5A Division II state championship, was the defensive player of the year. Walton, who signed with Texas, had 105 tackles, including 34 for losses that included 20 sacks for the 13-3 Bears. Sharing offensive player of the year honors are Midlothian senior quarterback Kaden Brown and Montgomery Lake Creek sophomore running back Tyvonn Byars. Brown, who signed with South Dakota State, passed for 3,291 yards with 40 touchdowns and four interceptions and rushed for 639 yards for the 11-2 Jaguars who won their first Class 5A district title.

Byars rushed for 2,346 yards with 37 touchdowns in leading the 12-1 Lions to their first 5A district title.

SOC’s Clifton Todd was the coach of the year, winning his second straight state title.

The TSWA takes in consideration the postseason.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Guards – Max Anderson, Frisco Reedy, 6-4.5, 303, jr.; Colton Thomasson, Smithson Valley, 6-8, 325, sr.

Tackles – Brione Ramsey-Brooks, South Oak Cliff, 6-5, 380, sr.; (tie) Andre Cojoe, Mansfield Timberview, 6-6, 325, sr.; Trevor Goosby, Melissa, 6-7, 300, sr.

Center – (tie) Cody Clough, A&M Consolidated, sr.; Brodan Elliott, Georgetown, 6-2, 280, sr.

Wide receivers – Jalen Pope, Aledo, 6-1, 180, sr.; Jalen Hale, Longview, 6-2, 175, sr.; Lonnie Adkism, Corpus Christi Miller, 6-0, 180, sr.

Tight end – Tripp Riordan, Frisco Wakeland, 6-5, 230, sr.

Quarterback – Kaden Brown, Midlothian Heritage, 6-1, 180, sr.

Running backs – Tyvonn Byars, Montgomery Lake Creek, 5-10, 205, soph.; James Peoples, San Antonio Veterans Memorial, 5-10, 190, jr.; Aydan Martinez-Brown, College Station, 5-10, 165, soph.

Fullback – Ben Carter, Liberty Hill, 5-8, 175, jr.

All-purpose – (tie) Mekhi Sandolph, Waco University, 5-6, 160, sr.; Tyrell Trevino, Mercedes, 5-11, 160, sr.

Place-kicker – Dylan Riggins, Midlothian Heritage, 6-2, 160, sr.

Defense

Linemen – Billy Walton, South Oak Cliff, 6-3, 230, sr.; Nigel Smith, Melissa, 6-5, 270, jr.; Keith Smith, South Oak Cliff, 6-3, 275, sr.; Riley Van Poppel, Argyle, 6-5, 275, sr.

Linebackers – Brandon Jones, South Oak Cliff, 6-1, 195, jr.; Samuel Omosigho, Crandall, 6-1, 208, sr.; Gavin Woods, Smithson Valley, 6-3, 225, sr.; Grant Mirabal, Argyle, 6-1, 230, sr.

Secondary – Malik Muhammad, South Oak Cliff, 6-0, 175, sr.; David Spruiells, South Oak Cliff, 5-9, 165, sr.; Gerald Lacy, Lancaster, 5-11, 185, jr.; (tie) Lonnie Adkism, Corpus Christi Miller, 6-0, 180, sr.; Luke Johnson, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 5-9, 170, jr.

Punter – Alejandro Gomez, Roma, 6-0, 215, sr.

Utility – Jaylon Braxton, Frisco Lone Star, 6-1, 170, jr.

Kick returner – Rett Andersen, Alamo Heights, 5-11, 180, sr.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Guards – Briley Barron, Texas High, 6-5, 305, sr.; Kolt DelaTorre, Denton Ryan, 6-2, 295, sr.

Tackles – Isaac Sohn, Aledo, 6-4, 285, sr.; Wes Tucker, Argyle, 6-5, 275, sr.

Center – Jackson Harrison, Liberty Hill, 6-1, 285, sr.

Wide receivers – Drayden Dickmann, Georgetown, 5-11, 169, sr.; Karson Maynard, Melissa, 6-4, 200, jr.; Bryant Wesco, Midlothian, 6-2, 170, jr.

Tight end – Bryce Gilchrist, Frisco Heritage, 6-3, 235, sr.

Quarterback – Elijah Durrette, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 5-10, 160, sr.

Running backs – Taylor Tatum, Longview, 6-0, 195, jr.; Sedrick Alexander,

Austin LBJ, 5-9, 195, sr.; Chase Bingman, Terrell, 5-9, 170, jr.

Fullback – Isaac Lozano, Roma, 5-7, 140, jr.

All-purpose – Michael Terry, Alamo Heights, 6-3, 195, soph.

Place-kicker – Cub Patton, Lubbock Cooper, 6-0, 160, soph.

Defense

Linemen – Zachary Chapman, Fort Bend Marshall, 6-5, 250, sr.; Dealyn Evans, Longview Pine Tree 6-6, 270, jr.; Billy Smith, Longview, 6-1, 235, jr.; Brendan Bett, Killeen Ellison, 6-5, 285, sr.

Linebackers – Ta’Darion Boone, Longview, 5-9, 175, sr.; Davhon Keys, Aledo, 5-11, 205, jr.; Harrison Robinson, College Station, 5-10, 175, sr.; Tommy Colligan, Alamo Heights, 6-3, 245, sr.

Secondary – Javeon Wilcox, Lake Belton, 6-1, 215, sr.; Tony Hamilton, College Station, 5-10, 175, jr.; Willie Nelson, Longview, 5-9, 175, jr.; David De Hoyos, Smithson Valley, 6-1, 205, sr.

Punter – Noah Moaga, Belton, 5-8, 160, sr.

Utility – Micah Simpson, Greenville, 5-9, 150, sr.

Kick returner – Caleb Goodie, PA Memorial, 6-2, 180, sr.

THIRD TEAM

Offense

Guards – Logan Marshall, Brenham, 6-0, 270, sr.; Mason Timmermann, New Braunfels Canyon, 6-4, 255, sr.

Tackles – Devin Cage, Corpus Christi Miller, 6-1, 285, soph.; Dante Garcia, PSJA North, 6-2, 280, jr.

Center – (tie) Zach Erickson, Belton, 6-3, 305, sr.; Jason Crowder, Argyle, 6-2, 280, sr.

Wide receivers – Micah Hudson, Lake Belton, 6-1, 195, jr.; Xayvion Noland, New Braunfels Canyon, 5-6, 155, sr.; Ja’Koby Banks, Fort Bend Marshall, 5-10, 180, sr.

Tight end – Ashton Garza, Hallsville, 6-3, 230, sr.

Quarterback – Deuce Adams, New Braunfels Canyon, 6-1, 170, jr.

Running backs – Davion Godley, Fulshear, 5-9, 160, jr.; Noah Long, Liberty Hill, 5-10, 185, jr.; (tie) Chase Bingmon, Terrell, 5-9, 170, jr.; LJ Martin, Canutillo, 6-2, 200, sr.

Fullback – Jason Montes, PSJA North, 5-9, 195, jr.

All-purpose – (tie) Jordyn Bailey, Denton Ryan, 5-10, 175, sr.; Chris Bruce, Hays High, 6-3, 190, sr.

Place-kicker – (tie) Clayton Amaya, Smithson Valley, 5-10, 170, jr.; Mo Foketi, A&M Consolidated, 6-0, 175, sr.

Defense

Linemen – Jailyn Gibbs, Wichita Falls Rider, 6-1, 208, jr; Korbin Johnson, College Station, 6-1, 260, sr.; Avion Carter, Amarillo Tascosa, 6-6, 245, sr.; Ansel Din-Mbuh, Aledo, 6-3, 285, sr.

Linebackers – Braylan Shelby, Friendswood, 6-5, 235 sr.; Homar Barrera, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 5-10, 195, sr.; Latreveon McCutchin, Austin LBJ, 6-2, 205, sr.; Steven Garza, PSJA North, 5-9, 175, soph.

Secondary – Jaden Allen, Aledo, 5-10, 175, jr.; Chapman Lewis, Burleson Centennial, 6-2, 175, sr.; Jordan Sanford, Mansfield Timberview, 6-0, 180, sr.; (tie) A.J. Tisdell, College Station, 6-0, 180, sr.; Gilbert Trillo, Brownsville Veterans Memorial, 5-10, 170, jr.

Punter – Trey Batson, Argyle, 6-0, 190, sr.

Utility – Naje Drakes, Waco University, 5-9, 180, sr.

Kick returner – (tie) Sam Lee, Montgomery Lake Creek, 5-10, 160, jr.;Jaylon Braxton, Frisco Lone Star, 6-1, 170, jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Guards – Drew Jones, Hallsville, 6-3, 270, sr.; Colter Lynch, Lubbock Cooper, 6-3, 280, sr.; Mathew Pinion, Brownsville Veterans Memorial, 6-1, 260, jr.; Austin Soupiset, Alamo Heights, 6-0, 235, sr.; Hudson Stillwell, Liberty Hill, 5-10, 195, sr.

Tackles – Kaden Carr, Lubbock Cooper, 6-5, 320, sr.; Aiden Kaplan, Montgomery Lake Creek, 6-3, 270, jr.; Koleton Faith, Fulshear, 6-6, 250, sr.

Dylan Shaw, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, 6-4, 300, sr.; Connor Stroh, Frisco Wakeland, 6-7, 355, sr.; Jansen Ware, Port Neches-Groves, 6-4, 285, sr.; Ryan Webb, Barbers Hill, 6-3, 295, sr.

Centers – Aaron Abrego, San Antonio Southside, 6-1, 270, jr.; Bryce Loftin, Port Neches-Groves, 6-1, 295, sr.; Hunter Trojacek, Midlothian Heritage, 6-0, 240, sr.

Wide receivers – Ross DuBose, Gregory-Portland, 5-10, 185, sr.; D’Andre Fillmore, Victoria West, 6-0, 185, sr.; Caleb Goodie, PA Memorial, 6-2, 180, sr.; Alejandro Guerrero, CC Veterans Memorial, 5-9, 160, sr.; Kyler Meschi, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, 6-2, 175, sr.; Jayden Moreno, Corpus Christi Miller, 5-9, 160, sr.; Braden Regala, Abilene Wylie, 5-9, 160, jr.

Tight ends - Kyler Smith, Mount Pleasant, 6-3, 216, sr.; Evan Stein, Frisco Lone Star, 6-3, 215, sr.; Gunnar Wilson, Melissa, 6-4, 200, jr.

Quarterbacks – Noah Booras, Georgetown, 5-10, 170, jr.; Jordon Davis, Fort Bend Marshall, 5-9, 190, sr.; Ashton Dickens, Lockhart, 6-1, 190, jr.; Hauss Hejny, Aledo, 5-11, 185, jr.; Kadin Long, Abilene Wylie, 5-9, 165, sr.; Jace Moseley, Hallsville, 6-1, 178, sr.; Brennan Myer, Frisco Wakeland, 6-1, 190, jr.; Jayden Paluseo, CC Flour Bluff, 5-10, 150, soph.; Rylan Wooten, Rylan , 6-0, 170, sr.

Running backs - RJ Bunnell, Argyle, 6-1, 192, sr.; Bryan Chavez, Brownsville Veterans Memorial, 6-0, 250, sr.; J.Q. Davis Marshall, 5-9, 165, sr.; Brian Furch, Arlington Heights, sr.; Dennis Moody, Frisco Reedy, 5-10, 185, sr.; Andrew Petter, Georgetown, 5-11, 200, jr.; Parker Polk, Grapevine, 5-8, 175, sr.; Kedren Young, Lufkin, 5-11.5, 205, jr.

Fullbacks – Seth Smith, Fulshear, 5-9, 255, sr.; Terry Davis, Terrell, 5-9, 205, sr.; Cason Pustka, Montgomery Lake Creek, 5-9, 185, sr.; Elijah Zeh, Burleson Centennial, sr.

All-purpose – Jerrod Hicks, Killeen Shoemaker, 5-9, 165, jr.; Justin Navarro, Edinburg Vela, 5-11, 170, sr.

Place-kickers – Alex Abbott, Montgomery Lake Creek, 5-11, 164, jr.; Alejandro Gomez, Roma, 6-0, 215, sr.; Armando Rojas, Victoria West, 6-1, 190, sr.; Zach Southard, Hallsville, 6-0, 165, sr.

Defense

Linemen – Kevin Allen, Everman, 6-3, 280, sr.; Kenyon Armstrong, Manvel, 6-0, 225, sr.; Carson Combs, Marshall, 5-10, 250, sr.

Christian DeLaGarza, Brownsville Veterans Memorial, 6-2, 225, sr.; Jake Dufner, Edinburg Vela, 6-0, 190, sr.; Danny Garcia, PSJA North, 6-1, 275, jr.; Joshua Frayre, CC Veterans Memorial, 6-1, 220, sr.; Luke Gambs, Wichita Falls Rider, 6-3, 255, sr.; Dixon Hudson, Frisco Reedy, 6-4, 230, sr.; Daniel Obinna, Georgetown, 6-0, 280, sr.; Adrian Rodriguez, Alamo Heights, 5-8, 185, sr.; Hipolito Salazar, SA Southwest, 5-11, 200, sr.; Kade Tompkins, Midlothian, 6-1, 300, sr.; Ty’Odrick Wagner, Waco University, 6-1, 245, sr.

Linebackers – Chase Brown, Montgomery Lake Creek, 6-2.5, 195, sr.; Ricky Brown, Brenham, 5-10, 215, sr.; Mathew Castaneda, San Antonio Southside, 5-10, 185, sr.; Lamarcus Cullum, Corpus Christi Miller, 6-2, 200, soph.; Mason Droddy, Port Neches-Groves, 5-8, 175, sr.; Michael Gonzalez, PSJA North, 6-1, 208, jr.; Kenneth Johnson, Abilene, 6-1, 185, sr.; Gabriel Juarez, Gregory-Portland, 6-0, 210, jr.; Miller Malone, Barbers Hill, 6-2, 190, jr.; Brodie Mitchell, Gregory-Portland, 6-3, 215, jr.; Caleb Otlewski, Melissa, 6-4, 225, sr.; Jordan Sample, Fort Bend Marshall, 6-1, 190, sr.

Defensive backs – Cameron Dickey, Austin Crockett, 5-10, 200, jr.; Dylan Doudt, Frisco Heritage, 5-6, 155, sr.; Jaaqwan Felton, Argyle, 6-1, 200, sr.; D’Andre Fillmore, Victoria West, 6-0, 185, sr.; David Galan, Roma, 5-10, 155, jr.; Marquel Hambric, Terrell, 5-10, 161, jr.; Solomon Hopkins, Midlothian Heritage, 6-1 185, sr.; Jermond McCoy, Whitehouse, 6-2, 180, sr.; Jalen O’Neal, Manvel, 6-1, 170, sr.; Thomas Shoales, Georgetown, 5-11, 180, sr.; Tyrone Morgan, Wichita Falls Rider, 5-10, 165, jr.; Hudson Stillwell, Liberty Hill, 5-10, 175, sr.; Justin Strong, Elgin, 6-1, 175, sr.; Jacob Fields, Melissa, 5-10, 180, sr.; Connor Tyler, CC Flour Bluff, sr.; Haeven Watson, SA Veterans Memorial, 5-11, 170, sr.; Jonah Williams, Galveston Ball, 6-5, 205, soph.

Kick returners – Christian Sabsook, CC Veterans Memorial, 6-1, 160, jr.; Kaleb Smith, Frisco Reedy, 6-0, 172, sr.; Michael Terry, Alamo Heights, 6-3, 195, soph.; Obed Max Alvarez, McAllen, 6-2, 180, jr.; Jonah Williams, Galveston Ball, 6-5, 205, soph.

Utility – Obed Max Alvarez, McAllen, 6-2, 180, jr.; Gerry Gomez, Brownsville Veterans Memorial, 6-2, 185, jr.; Cameran Dickson, CC Flour Bluff, 6-1, 175, soph.