College Station's defense should test A&M Consolidated's offense Friday

Lee Fedora knows A&M Consolidated is going to have to take what it can get this Friday night.

Consol’s head coach is aware of how talented the veteran College Station defense is and how much of a challenge the Cougars (6-2, 4-1) present. So when Consol’s high-powered offense faces off against College Station’s tough defense at 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Stadium, the Tigers will need a total team effort.

“We’ve got great running backs with Trey [Taylor] and Keshun [Thomas],” Fedora said. “We’ve got great receivers. We’ve got to do a great job up front, but overall I think it’s everybody to where we can hurt them with the run game, the pass game. Whatever they give us, we’ve got to take.”

The Tigers (7-1, 5-0) come into the matchup averaging 38.6 points through five District 11-5A Division I games. They beat Georgetown East View 52-17 last week.

On the other side of the field, the College Station defense is allowing an average of just 16.4 points through five district games, which includes a shutout of Cedar Park.

“The big thing I see of their defense is they fly around to the ball well,” Fedora said. “If you sit there and try and dance around, that’s where they get a lot of guys there. We’ve got to hit the gaps and hit it downhill and go hard. We got to do a good job blocking with our receivers and doing all that.”

Fedora highlighted College Station senior linebacker and captain Kolton Griswold as a key to the Cougar defense. Griswold is fourth on the team in tackles with 51. He’s also blocked two punts and returned an interception 60 yards for a score.

College Station safeties Tony Hamilton and Harrison Robinson and linebacker Jaydon Bellows also have more than 50 tackles, while Robinson, cornerback and Wisconsin recruit A.J. Tisdell and linebackers’ Chantz Johnson and Shane Bellows each have interceptions.

“Overall, it’s their entire defense,” Fedora said. “They got a pretty good defense to where we have to be prepared for everybody.”

Consol will look to counter with its plethora of playmakers.

Under center the Tigers are led by sophomore quarterback Will Hargett, who has thrown for 1,457 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.

At receiver, the Tigers are led by senior Wesley Watson, who has a team-high 572 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 27 catches. On the ground, junior running backs’ Thomas and Taylor have combined for 1,043 yards and 16 touchdowns.

“I think it’s really helpful if we can pressure the quarterback,” College Station head coach Stoney Pryor said. “Their backs are outstanding, so limiting their big plays I think is really going to be a crucial component. If we can get pressure on the quarterback to affect their passing game and if we can limit the big plays out of the run ... because pressure on the quarterback hopefully limits a lot of the big plays out of the pass. They have great speed and good big play ability, and we’ve got to eliminate that.”