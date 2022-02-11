College Station's Collins is 5A's top offensive player; Cougars' Huff, Slanker also on first team

College Station junior running back Marquise Collins was the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A offensive player of the year, leading a trio of Cougars who earned first-team honors.

Collins, only a junior, rushed for 2,826 yards and 39 touchdowns. He added 12 receptions for 263 yards with three scores. He was joined on the first team by quarterback Jett Huff and linebacker Jaxson Slanker.

College Station wide receiver Trayleon Suel and tight end Houston Thomas made the second team. Suel as a kick returner also earned honorable mention as did senior defensive lineman Connor Lingren. The six all-staters helped College Station to 15 straight victories to reach the Division I state title game where it fell to Katy Paetow.

A&M Consolidated, which was 10-3, placed offensive tackle Rhett Larson on the third team. Tigers earning honorable mention were defensive lineman Jaden Thomas, linebacker Tyndal McNamara and defensive back Mo Foketi.

Rudder, which went to the playoffs for the first time, had quarterback EJ Ezar and defensive lineman Davion Howard earn honorable mention.