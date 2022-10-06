College Station WR Beau Kortan doing all he can on, off field for Cougar football team

It’s all come full circle for Beau Kortan.

The College Station senior remembers when he was the young guy at wide receiver learning from the older Cougars on and off the field. Now he’s returning the favor even if some of his teammates missing the bus can get annoying.

“Whether it’s taking them home from school, picking them up, picking them up if they miss the bus,” Kortan laughed, “... we’re just growing the brotherhood, just keeping it alive, branching together and building that bond because the bond off the football field also translates on the football field. If you just build that brotherhood up, it can’t be broken.”

Kortan is doing his share on the field, too. He leads the Cougars in receptions with 16 and has the second-most receiving yards at 173. He’s caught one touchdown pass so far this year.

“Beau’s a competitor,” College Station wide receiver coach Trent Vittrup said. “Beau’s going to figure out a way to win one way or the other, and he might [tick] you off doing it, but he’s going to find a way to win. He’s a fiery competitor, and that shows up everywhere, blocking, route running, special teams, when he played other sports, basketball and track. He’s a competitor.”

Kortan also played soccer and basketball for a few years. He just started picking up golf as a hobby about a year ago and consistently shoots in the 80s. And along with football, Kortan competes in the hurdles for the College Station track and field team.

All the time and work that he’s put into the various sports over the years has helped him combine his skills for playing receiver on Friday nights.

“The footwork in soccer and just using your feet to get open, you twisting your hips, just the little things in route running, I feel like they all translate someway in sport,” Kortan said. “For basketball, your crossover, you’re breaking out a route kind of thing, so they all just translate.”

Kortan points to Vittrup and former Cougars for helping him improve at receiver.

“Definitely Houston Thomas, Traylen Suel and Will Henson as well as Coach [Vittrup],” Kortan said. “Houston and Will, sophomore and junior year, we worked out every day with Traylen outside of school. They just taught me everything I know really and just translated it into my own game and took parts from theirs, took parts from mine, and that’s what I am today I guess.”

Kortan’s education from Vittrup, Thomas, Suel and Henson started early. He was called up to varsity as a sophomore after the Cougars suffered some injuries at wide receiver. Kortan was only two games into the JV season at the time.

“It was kind of down to him and a couple guys, and we were trying to figure out what was the best way to go about it,” Vittrup said. “Jett Huff, the quarterback, I think played a big role in that. He was like: I want Beau. And it was just ... alright. To me, that said a lot.”

Now two years later, that decision has paid off for the Cougars with not only Kortan’s play but also the leadership.

“He’s pretty much the leader,” Vittrup said. “Obviously, there’s been some other guys step up into more leadership roles, but he’s pretty much the leader. He got moved up as a sophomore and stayed with us as a sophomore, so he’s been around. He knows it. He’s been through the continuity and the changes. He’s got more experience on Friday night then any of those guys, and whatever snaps [he got], he was around those guys the whole time. He learned from them. He pushed them. So I mean he’s stepped into that role as kind of the uncle of the group.”

• NOTES — College Station (4-1, 2-0) will continue District 11-5A Division I play at 7 p.m. Friday against Cedar Park (1-4, 1-1) at Cougar Stadium. The Cougars beat Leander 38-10 to open district play at home on Sept. 23 then ran past Georgetown East View 68-10 last week in Georgetown. Cedar Park topped East View 59-17 at home and lost last week at A&M Consolidated 13-10.