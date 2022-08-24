College Station will try to blend new with old for another big year in 2022

Marquise Collins calls it a “blessing and a lesson.”

Last season, College Station made a heroic run all the way to the Class 5A Division I state championship game but came up short of the title in a 27-24 overtime loss to Katy Paetow.

The Cougars finished the season 15-1 overall and a perfect 8-0 in District 8-5A-I. It was the team’s second state championship appearance with the first coming in 2017 when they beat Aledo.

So for Collins, a Duke recruit, and his teammates, last season’s run taught them a lot.

“It was a blessing to be there and a lesson too,” Collins said. “We didn’t finish how we wanted to, so we went into the offseason with a whole lot of grit. It was a whole lot of fire for us, and we’re still working because state’s nowhere close. We still got a season to play, and that’s been our main focus, and that’s what we’ve been working on.”

The lessons from last season’s run will come in handy as the Cougars enter the 2022 season with a mix of old and new.

College Station will be in a new district this year, joining rival A&M Consolidated in 11-5A-I. It will be the first time the Cougars and Tigers have been in the same district since 2017. Cedar Park, Georgetown, Georgetown East View, Leander, Leander Glenn and Pflugerville Hendrickson make up the rest of the district.

The Cougars also have a new head coach in Stoney Pryor, though there is familiarity there. Pryor spent the last 10 years as the team’s offensive coordinator.

“We were super excited that our head coach was him, because he’s been in our program, and it’s not someone from outside who doesn’t know our culture and doesn’t know what we’re about,” senior left tackle Jake Utley said. “So I think it was great that we got someone who’s a great coach and a great leader to step up and be our head coach.”

While there are some changes this season, a lot of players from last year’s team are coming back.

Offensively, the Cougars will be led by Collins. The team’s touchstone running back rushed for 2,862 yards and 39 touchdowns last year and caught 12 passes for 263 yards and three more scores.

But Collins can’t do it without his offensive line led by Utley.

“He’s going to be a big key to me this year,” Collins said of Utley. “I’m real glad to have him blocking for me this year.”

The Cougars will have a new quarterback and wide receiver core this season, but the team has decided to have a few veterans play on both sides of the ball to help the offense.

Kolton Griswold played outside linebacker last year, but this year he’s been working at linebacker and safety on defense and a hybrid running back role on offense that includes blocking, carrying the ball or lining up as a receiver in the slot.

Defensive teammates A.J. Tisdell and Harrison Robinson also will be lining up on offense on occasion. Tisdell, a cornerback, will spend time at wide receiver this year. Robinson played outside linebacker last year, but now he’ll be suiting up at safety, outside linebacker, slot receiver and running back.

And while learning a lot of new positions in one offseason can be tough, Robinson feels that the coaching staff has done a good job of bringing them up to speed.

“I feel like our school is good at teaching us new stuff and getting us into the positions and switching the spots easily,” Robinson said.

On defense, Robinson, Tisdell and Griswold will help lead a mostly veteran group.

The defense will feature some new faces on the defensive line, but Utley says that he’s noticed players like Brodrick Wilson, Cinco Deegear and Malik Cotton stepping up among the front seven. Korbin Johnson is also coming back on the defensive line, and Utley expects him to have a big season.

One standout on defense that the Cougars will be missing to start the season is middle linebacker Jaxon Edwards, who suffered a torn meniscus during offseason conditioning and says he will be out until about October.

“I’m not going to be playing, but I’m definitely going to be coaching on the sidelines trying to help out the younger guys that are going to be filling in spots, younger guys filling in my spot for the first couple of games, and when I came back, just be ready to play,” Edwards said.

With a new district, a handful of new players and a new head coach, the Cougars feel that if they can blend the new with they old, they have a shot at reaching another state title game.

“Just bringing it all together,” Collins said. “All the athletes and all the guys we have now, just bringing it all together as one and putting it all on the field ... I think that’s going to help us get as far as we want because I feel like we’ve got a lot more athletes this year. We’ve just got to use them the right way, and as long as we do that, we should be successful.”