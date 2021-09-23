College Station wide receiver Traylen Suel leads offense with ample preparation

“His competitive character is fantastic, and it’s not just that he hates to lose, but it’s that he truly just loves trying to win,” Vittrup said. “He’s a great leader, but it’s really his mind. He’s got a real gift for understanding not just his job but everybody’s job.”

Suel, who wears the No. 2 jersey as a nod to former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton, started his career at quarterback, but jokes that Jett Huff rightfully took the job when he moved to College Station in second grade. There’s no bad blood between the duo, and in fact, their connection on the field has been the Cougars’ most potent on offense this season.

“Over time they’ve just played so much football together,” Vittrup said. “They just do so much together, and there’s just such trust built up over time that they might as well be twins.”

Suel is the second leading scorer for College Station this season with 36 points through four games. He’s racked up 247 yards on 20 receptions, 181 yards as a first-year punt and kickoff returner and six total touchdowns.