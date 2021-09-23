College Station wide receiver Traylen Suel leads offense with ample preparation

For College Station’s Traylen Suel, preparation is key.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound wide receiver is getting a head start on his future coaching career by treating each week and film study like a job. Depending on the opponent, Suel can take up to four days watching old game film or studying opponents’ formations and coverages when he’s not practicing or doing homework. His eagerness to watch film is even a running joke within the receiving corps, wide receivers coach Trent Vittrup said.
But the Cougars know it’s serious business for Suel, whose extra study has been clutch in game situations. Suel said it helped in last year’s win over Magnolia West when he noticed the safeties were going into man coverage.
“I told Kash [Richter], ‘Make sure you run through the guy over me and not just run straight over your guy, because I’m going to keep the ball,’” Suel said. “Then we ended up scoring a 50-yard touchdown, because he ran through my guy, and I caught the slant and scored.”
Suel rarely misses a thing when breaking down film and often asks follow-up questions to check his work.
“He sees the same things that we talked about as coaches,” Vittrup said. “He’s bringing it up before we even get a chance.”
Stretching his prep over a few days allows for Suel to hone in on specific tendencies from the other teams, which ultimately makes him a better leader on Friday nights, Vittrup said.
“His competitive character is fantastic, and it’s not just that he hates to lose, but it’s that he truly just loves trying to win,” Vittrup said. “He’s a great leader, but it’s really his mind. He’s got a real gift for understanding not just his job but everybody’s job.”
Suel, who wears the No. 2 jersey as a nod to former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton, started his career at quarterback, but jokes that Jett Huff rightfully took the job when he moved to College Station in second grade. There’s no bad blood between the duo, and in fact, their connection on the field has been the Cougars’ most potent on offense this season.
“Over time they’ve just played so much football together,” Vittrup said. “They just do so much together, and there’s just such trust built up over time that they might as well be twins.”
Suel is the second leading scorer for College Station this season with 36 points through four games. He’s racked up 247 yards on 20 receptions, 181 yards as a first-year punt and kickoff returner and six total touchdowns.
The senior also has made his mark on the Cougars’ record book. He recently broke the program’s career record for receptions with 99, and he is second in receiving yards per game (63.7) and tied for third in career TD catches (12). In single-season records, Suel is tops for receptions (73) and yards per game (77.2), while ranking second in 100-yard receiving games (three) and third in receiving yards (772).
Suel’s favorite number, however, might be zero: the number of injuries he’s had to deal with this season. Suel broke his foot as a sophomore and saw his only action during the playoffs that year. He then dealt with sprained ankles which kept him off the field for part of the 2020 season.
Now he’s making the most of a healthy senior season and using what he’s learned from Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaelon Darden, whom he met through his trainer.
“There’s a drill we did where we would sell the route with [our] head and then break the other way,” Suel said, adding that Darden also taught him to keep the ball away from his body. “They both taught me that, and I use that now on routes, like posts and corners and stuff like that.”
Aside from getting his body healthy, Suel wanted to get physically stronger during the offseason in hopes of helping with perimeter blocking, something the Cougars take pride in.
“Even if I’m not getting the ball, I have to make sure I’m alert and making my blocks,” Suel said. “We’ve just got to take care of each other. That will keep people from being injured and makes everything go even smoother.”