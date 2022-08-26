College Station to open season against No. 2 Lucas Lovejoy in Tom Landry Classic

A new era of College Station football will begin Saturday night at one of the state’s largest high school football stadiums.

Stoney Pryor will make his head coaching debut for the Cougars as they kick off the season against Lucas Lovejoy at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Tom Landry Classic at Allen’s Eagle Stadium.

“It’s fantastic, and playing on a Saturday night, there’s not going to be a lot of other things competing with that,” Pryor said.

The Cougars are ranked fourth in Texas Football’s Class 5A Division I preseason poll. The Leopards checked in at No. 2 in the magazine’s 5A-II poll. College Station is coming off a run to the 5A-I state championship game, while Lovejoy advanced to the state quarterfinals last year, falling to eventual 5A-II state champion South Oak Cliff 42-20.

“We’re not accustomed to playing weak teams,” Pryor said. “We’re accustomed to playing top-tier teams and challenging ourselves and getting out there. I think that is a vulnerable thing to go out and say we are going to play people who are really good. We’re not looking for teams who simply pad our record. We want to go play really good teams. We want to beat really good teams.”

College Station will have to beat Lovejoy, and its remaining opponents, without the services of standout running back Marquise Collins, who announced Wednesday he will be out for the year after suffering an injury. He rushed for 2,826 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2021.

Pryor said Anthony Trevino will start at tailback against Lovejoy and noted receiver Zach Dang is comfortable playing the position. Pryor added that the Cougars already had a couple of defensive players taking snaps on offense to bolster depth.

“The main thing is we want to be empathetic, loving and encouraging to Marquise and the situation that he’s in,” Pryor said. “He’s 100% a part of the team, and it’s going to be in a different role than we expected it to be. He’s an integral part of that, and he’s still going to make us better in the backfield and on offense by the things he knows and understands and by the way he can help and show other guys things.”

Senior Jackson Ingram will start at quarterback in his College Station debut. He transferred from Katy Taylor this spring after splitting time as the Mustangs’ starting quarterback last year. In a scrimmage against Pearland last Friday, Ingram competed 12 of 15 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.

For a player moving in during his senior year, Pryor said he thought it might be hard for Ingram to learn the system and build rapport with teammates and coaches, but Ingram picked up the offense well and figured out nuances quickly. Ingram’s production set him apart from other contenders for the job, Pryor said.

“He just throws balls that can be caught,” Pryor said. “The offense clicks when he’s back there, not that it doesn’t with the other guys, but he just did it at a higher level. He’s calm in the pocket. He’s calm as the playcaller and has really just produced in ways you want to have offensively.”

Lovejoy returns 17 starters, including 10 on offense. The Leopards have a strong passing attack led by quarterback Hondo Franklin, who threw for 3,366 yards and 50 touchdowns last year. He has a trio of key playmakers to throw to. SMU recruit Jaxson Lavender caught 81 passes for 1,217 yards and 15 touchdowns last season to lead the group that includes Parker Livingstone (45-1,047-16) and LSU recruit Kyle Parker (48-822-11).

On defense, the Leopards have a strong, physical front and like to blitz, Pryor said, adding that they aren’t weak in the secondary either.

“Obviously, you have to be a well-rounded team to be ranked like they are, but they are not just speculation in my mind,” Pryor said. “They’ve got a lot of guys returning that they have good reason to have high expectations for their team this year.”

Discovering strengths and weaknesses among players and coaches is a focus for the Cougars in nondistrict action, Pryor said. He noted the Cougars hope to gradually improve throughout the season and crescendo in the playoffs. A marquee game to start the season brings energy, though.

“The anticipation has always been toward the beginning of the season, the beginning of district, actual games that count on the record that we want to compete in and perform well and enjoy and shine,” Pryor said. “I think everybody’s kind of ready for that.”