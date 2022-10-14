College Station survives homecoming scare in 27-24 2OT thriller over Leander Glenn

College Station quarterback Arrington Maiden hit a wide open Aydan Martinez-Brown for a 19-yard touchdown pass in double overtime as the Cougars survived a Homecoming scare for a 27-24 victory over Leander Glenn on Friday in District 11-5A Division I play.

“I was just thinking back to how we prepared in practice and stuff and just thinking about those situations,” Maiden said of the final play, “and just knowing that the guys around me are going to do their job and we’re going to be able to execute.”

Down 24-21 in the second overtime, the Cougars (6-1, 4-0) faced third-and-4 on the Grizzlies’ 19-yard line. Offensive coordinator Matt DeBery dialed up Martinez-Brown’s number on a quick seam pass.

“It was designed to get me open,” Martinez-Brown said. “I knew it was going to be open as soon as that backer blitzed to get Arrington Maiden. Yeah, that play was wide open.

“I was really excited. I can’t believe I caught it. It was like unreal in the moment.”

It took a lot for the Cougars to make it happen as Glenn (5-2, 3-1) had the ball for most of the game and led for nearly the entire second half.

Coming out of a 7-7 halftime, Glenn got the ball first and ate up almost 8 minutes of clock before cashing in on Mason Johnson’s 3-yard rushing touchdown to go up 14-7.

It took until the game’s final moments for the Cougars to respond.

With 3:25 left, College Station embarked on a game-tying drive from its 25 to force overtime.

“The message was just do your job and literally go out and what they call just execute,” Maiden said of the fourth-quarter drive. “When we execute, we’re a very dangerous team.”

The Cougars got clutch receptions from Jackson Verdugo on the drive and a 57-yard run from Martinez-Brown for their longest play of the night.

“I was so excited when he was running down the sideline,” Maiden said. “He makes plays every week, and I’m so glad to have him here because other than a player, he’s also a really good friend.”

After Martinez-Brown got the Cougars to the Grizzlies’ 1, they failed to score on three straight rushing attempts. Cougar head coach Stoney Pryor let the clock run down after the third-down play and called timeout ahead of the game-deciding fourth down.

“We kind of talked about it as coaches what we wanted to run and felt like we had a good play with what we were doing and had some confidence in our guys to do that,” Pryor said. “When I told them the play, they were fired up. They were like that’s it. Yes sir. And it worked.”

The Cougars put the ball in senior running back Zach Dang’s hands, who punched it in from 1-yard out with 19 seconds left.

The Cougars scored first in the first overtime period on a 10-yard run by Martinez-Brown, and Glenn answered with Sky Mendez’s quarterback keeper from 3 yards.

In the second overtime, Glenn opened with a false start, a run that lost 2 yards and an 8-yard carry before settling for Armando Don Juan’s 27-yard field goal.

“The defense plays lights out every week, and they just do their job every week,” Maiden said. “I’m so excited to have this defense. We have a very [senior] defense, and they’re very mature, and they’ve been in situations. We really wanted this overtime victory, and they really stepped up and did their job.”

Three plays later, the Cougars mobbed Martinez-Brown in the end zone and celebrated their fourth straight victory to open district play.

College Station will play at Georgetown next Friday.

NOTES — College Station named Alayna Wolfe its Homecoming Queen and Heyu Li its King.