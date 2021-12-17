College Station suffers overtime loss to Katy Paetow in 5A-I state title game

ARLINGTON — The roar of 12,112 fans at AT&T Stadium was deafening as the head referee took off his headphones and walked to the center of the field to confirm CJ Dumas Jr.’s 1-yard run had converted a fourth-and-1 for Katy Paetow.
That call in overtime was the Panther football team’s road to victory as Jacob Brown barreled through Cougar defenders for the game-winning, 2-yard touchdown on the next play, lifting Paetow to a 27-24 win over College Station on Friday night for its first Class 5A Division I state title in the school’s four-year history.
“I didn’t think they would overturn it,” College Station head coach Steve Huff said. “I thought it was very close, but again it’s a game of inches. ... Our kids player their tails off tonight.”
Dumas threw for 165 yards on 16-of-23 passing, but his game-defining plays were made on the ground, including a 1-yard TD run on third-and-goal to give Paetow a 21-14 lead to open the fourth quarter.
The Panthers (15-1) converted 9 of 17 third downs (53%) and 3 of 6 on fourth down to control much of the clock. But after Dumas’ late TD run, the Cougars defense held Paetow to just 55 yards on its next three possessions to make room for a 71-yard TD run from junior running back Marquise Collins to tie the game at 21 with 4:04 left.
Collin’s score was enough to force overtime, but the Cougars, who hadn’t played in OT since 2018, settled for a 24-yard field goal from Dawson Schremp following a six-play, 18-yard drive to open the first OT period.
College Station’s defense stiffened enough on Paetow’s possession to force the Panthers to line up for a field goal from the Cougar 17-yard line, but an offside penalty gave Paetow a first down at the 12, and the Panthers scored the game-winner five plays later.
The Cougars finish the season with a 15-1 record following an undefeated run through District 8-5A-I.
Steve Huff and his son and quarterback Jett Huff also joined a long line of father-son duos to compete together at state. The elder Huff said he’ll look back on this season with all of his “sons” fondly.
“It means a lot, but these guys are like brothers,” Steve Huff said. “They’re all like sons to me, and obviously I’ve been home with [Jett] everyday, and we’ve had quite an upbringing through football and winning the state championship in 2017 with [him] on the sidelines as a ball boy.”
College Station got off to a fast start when Jett Huff found Suel for a 80-yard TD pass just 20 seconds into the game. The game settled quickly into a defensive battle from there, and it took until the first play of the second quarter for Paetow to tie the game on Bryan Del Cid’s 7-yard TD run.
Almost four minutes later, Collins, who was mostly shut out in the first half, scored his first TD on a 23-yard run with 8:08 left in the half.
Just before halftime, Paetow’s Gene Kendall tied the game at 14 with a 1-yard TD run, then an interception by Kentrell Webb at the goal line shut down College Station’s chances of taking a lead into halftime.
The Cougars will graduate 25 seniors this year, players who helped lead the program to its second state title appearance. College Station beat Aledo 20-19 in 2017 for the 5A-II championship.
“We didn’t win state, and that’s the mark of a successful season,” senior linebacker Jaxson Slanker, “but aside from football, I believe we successfully helped the trajectory of this program.”
Collins, who finished with 193 rushing yards and two touchdowns, leads the group of underclassman returning next year. College Station also will return the majority of its offensive line and key playmakers in its linebacker corps and secondary.
“We’re just showing them how to do stuff right with our work ethic every day, even on the weekends and Sundays,” Jett Huff said. “We showed how to lead, how to treat teammates, how to pick each other up.”