College Station suffers overtime loss to Katy Paetow in 5A-I state title game

Collin’s score was enough to force overtime, but the Cougars, who hadn’t played in OT since 2018, settled for a 24-yard field goal from Dawson Schremp following a six-play, 18-yard drive to open the first OT period.

College Station’s defense stiffened enough on Paetow’s possession to force the Panthers to line up for a field goal from the Cougar 17-yard line, but an offside penalty gave Paetow a first down at the 12, and the Panthers scored the game-winner five plays later.

The Cougars finish the season with a 15-1 record following an undefeated run through District 8-5A-I.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Steve Huff and his son and quarterback Jett Huff also joined a long line of father-son duos to compete together at state. The elder Huff said he’ll look back on this season with all of his “sons” fondly.

“It means a lot, but these guys are like brothers,” Steve Huff said. “They’re all like sons to me, and obviously I’ve been home with [Jett] everyday, and we’ve had quite an upbringing through football and winning the state championship in 2017 with [him] on the sidelines as a ball boy.”