NEW CANEY – The College Station Junior Varsity Black football team defeated New Caney West Fork 15-0 Thursday in a lightning-shortened game.

Zajamin Fordson caught an 85-yard touchdown pass from Keaton Johnson. Collier Hanks caught 25-yard touchdown from Jackson Nobra. Camden Snell caught a two-point conversion pass from Johnson and Lucas Munoz recovered a fumble.

CS Black will have its home opener next Thursday against Waco Midway at 6:30 p.m.

• CS JV Purple 20, Lake Belton 15: LAKE BELTON – Jackson Gallagher had a pair of rushing touchdowns to lead the College Station Junior Varsity Purple team to a 20-15 victory over Lake Belton on Thursday.

L.J. Wallace had a rushing touchdown and Zeke Bullard ran in a two-point conversion.

Adam Boline had a fumble recovery. Jaden Truong and Jeremy Wilson were defensive standouts

JV Purple will play Waco Midway next Thursday at 5 p.m. at Cougar Stadium.

• CSHS 9th Black 28, New Caney West Fork 0: Rylan Walton returned a punt 52 yards for a touchdown to lead the College Station freshman Black team to a 28-0 victory over New Caney West Fork on Thursday night at Cougar Stadium.

Noah Symank, Kai Bell and Kash Adams each had a rushing touchdown. Graysan Kindt had four extra point kicks.

Zan Stevens, Robert Clinksdale and Zahron Benford were defensive standouts.

CSHS 9th Black will play at Waco Midway next Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

• CSHS 9th Purple 27, New Caney West Fork 0: Jeremiah Harris had a pair of rushing touchdowns to lead the College Station freshman Purple team to a 27-0 victory over New Caney Fork.

Brett Frohm caught a 42-yard touchdown from James Colvin.

Draven Wisdom had a rushing touchdown and Preston Bright had three PAT kicks.

Kelvon Pipkin led the defense.

The CSHS 9th Purple will play at Waco Midway next Thursday at 5 p.m.