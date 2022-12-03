College Station stuffs Smithson Valley on final play for 26-21 win

PFLUGERVILLE – College Station needed one stop to beat Smithson Valley, and the Cougar defense delivered.

On the final play of the game, College Station senior linebacker Harrison Robinson stood up Smithson Valley’s David De Hoyos for a loss as the Rangers faced third-and-goal from the Cougar 1-yard line with 2 seconds left.

The tackle sealed a 26-21 win for College Station (12-2) in the Class 5A Division I Region III final on Saturday afternoon at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Robinson, who was playing with a broken thumb wrapped up like a club, said he cried some tears in pain and others of joy after the clock hit zero.

“I saw on the play, our outside linebacker crashed down into the hole, so it forced the running back to cut outside and I knew what it was going to be, so it was just mano-y-mano, one-on-one and I knew I was going to make the play,” Robinson said. “I knew it was going to him. 100%. I knew he felt like the team was on his back. I knew our team felt like I had to do the job, so I did it.”

College Station is one game away from playing for a state championship for the second straight season. The Cougars will face the winner of Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial-PSJA North next week.

“I was so proud of our defense,” College Station coach Stoney Pryor said. “Their back’s against the wall really as much as it could possibly be and they did a great job of bowing their neck, being firm and propelling us to another week of football.”

Suspense loomed in the final 44 seconds.

Smithson Valley forced the Cougars to punt from their own 10-yard line with 50 seconds remaining, but College Station punter Conner Young dropped the snap and fell to the ground at the 4-yard line to give the Rangers an opportune chance to win the game.

“We picked Conner up and we told him, ‘You’re good,’” Robinson said. “We knew he knew we were going to get the stop and we did it.”

The College Station defense held Smithson Valley out of the end zone on seven plays inside the 10-yard line on that final drive thanks to a collective defensive effort. Tony Hamilton and D’Andre Harwell combined for a sack on the first play of the drive. Three plays later, AJ Tisdell batted down a pass in the end zone. Before the final play, Isaiah Pennygraph tackled a Ranger receiver at the 1-yard. That set up the game-winning stop.

“It just feels good, me doing my part to do help the defense and impact the game,” Tisdell said. “It was on us now. We got to buckle down and just make a play.”

The stressful situation unfolded in large part due to College Station’s stagnant offense in the second half. Young made a 30-yard field goal with 9:05 in the third quarter after a Jaydon Bellows interception to put the Cougars ahead 26-14, but Smithson Valley held College Station to 25 yards and forced the Cougars to punt on their final four possessions of the game.

In turn, the Rangers got within five after De Hoyos scored on a 5-yard run with 5:34 to play. The Rangers rode De Hoyos, also their starting safety, in the second half. He led the team with 51 yards on 11 carries.

“He’s a tough runner, does a great job and I thought that was a great decision right there at the end of the game to give it a shot and obviously it turned out good for us,” Pryor said of De Hoyos.

Two touchdowns in the final 90 seconds of the second quarter gave College Station a 23-14 lead at halftime.

Arrington Maiden aired it out to Jackson Verdugo down the sideline for a 74-yard touchdown pass to put the Cougars ahead 17-14 with 1:09 remaining. The Cougars then forced a three-and-out on the ensuing Ranger drive that lasted less than 30 seconds. Maiden hit Aydan Martinez-Brown for a 37-yard gain down to the Smithson Valley 5-yard line and then found Xavier Vela in the corner of the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown pass with 14 seconds remaining.

College Station took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Hamilton hammered in a 4-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the game. The Cougars then forced a fumble on the Rangers’ opening drive and capitalized on the turnover with a 25-yard field goal from Young. Six points off turnovers proved to be the difference for College Station.

The Rangers settled in though and took a 14-10 lead with 5:27 left in the second quarter. Smithson Valley’s Brayden Bafidis put the Rangers on the board with a 5-yard touchdown run with 1:44 to go in the first quarter. The Rangers took the lead on a 3-yard touchdown run from Doug Lantz.

Then the momentum swung back in the Cougars’ favor as they retook the lead and didn’t relinquish it thanks to strong defense.

After the game, Pryor asked his team if there were things they could improve on and the Cougars answered with a yes. Fortunately for College Station, they’ll get a chance to right some wrongs next week.

“Glory to God that we get to be with these kids and be with one another as coaches again,” Pryor said. “That’s really the goal, I think, of high school coaching is to be able to influence kids and train them and direct them, and the longer you do it, the more opportunities you have in that regard and it seems the more impactful that becomes because there is some pressure. We’re going through something together and experiencing highs and lows and stress and all that. What a joy.”