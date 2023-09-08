TEMPLE – After almost three decades of coaching, College Station football coach Stoney Pryor figures Temple is the team he’s faced the most between his days with the Cougars and his previous stint as a longtime assistant at A&M Consolidated.

He added a convincing win on Friday to his total against the Wildcat program with a proud pedigree that became just the fourth school in state history to win 800 games two weeks ago.

College Station trucked Temple like an 18-wheeler cruising down Interstate 35 in a 60-22 win on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium in a cross-classification non-district game. The Cougar offense flashed like a Freightliner and their defense often popped the Wildcats in the mouth like a Peterbilt.

“I know that they are a talented team with great athletes and so for our kids to kind of stay the course and be able to finish drives and score some points, the goal defensively was to limit their big plays, and I feel like we did that,” Pryor said.

Running back Aydan Martinez-Brown was still sidelined after he sustained a hamstring injury in the Cougars’ season-opener against Lucas Lovejoy two weeks ago, but his void was filled well by Wilson Stapp.

The junior finished with 134 yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns all in the first quarter that put the Cougars ahead by three scores before the sun set along the Bell County horizon and paved the way to victory. Stapp had touchdown runs of 30 and 56 yards sandwiched around a 19-yard touchdown pass from Arrington Maiden as College Station took a commanding lead less than 7 minutes into the game.

In his first start, Stapp said he was ready for the moment and had the support of teammates and coaches.

“With Aydan being out, I knew I had to step up and it felt great to come out here and win big,” Stapp said. “I think we were all really focused before the game and we just knew what we had to do.”

Temple’s two-quarterback system had mixed results. Damarion Willis entered the game in the second quarter and led the Wildcats to back-to-back touchdown drives to cut College Station’s lead to 21-12 with 5:22 to go in the first half.

“It’s really easy when we went up early for either team to have a response that’s not what their coaches want to have,” Pryor said. “Our team can have a response like, hey, here we are, let’s just have fun tonight, and then they score a couple of times and now you’re like, oh, crud!”

But the Cougars didn’t flinch and answered with a 52-yard touchdown pass from Maiden to Xavier Vela on the ensuing drive. On Temple's next possession, Malik Cotton recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown on a snap that went well over the Wildcat punter’s head. It was the first touchdown ever for the Cougar defensive lineman.

Accounting for an 80-yard touchdown drive with mostly backups in, College Station held Temple to 311 yards of offense. Cotton said the Cougars focused on rushing the passer in their bye week. He also had a sack on Friday night.

“We had to work together to beat Temple,” Cotton said. “They’re a really good team.”

In the second half, College Station silenced any hope of a miracle comeback for Temple. Jackson Verdugo had a 36-yard touchdown catch from Maiden and Trey Stasney added a 38-yard field goal in the third quarter. Backups got their chance to shine in the fourth quarter, and Conner Cashion ran through a Wildcat defender and dashed 62 yards for a touchdown.

College Station will face the UANL Auténticos Tigres in the Cougars’ home opener and final non-district game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

NOTES – Pryor said he and Temple coach Scott Stewart have tentatively agreed to renew a home-and-home nondistrict series for the next two seasons. “I think really both of us as we talked pregame, Scott and I, both of us wanted to make each other better tonight and we want to get better from the sharpening of the other team," Pryor said. "I think we schedule teams that are well-coached and are athletic and talented intentionally, and he does as well I think. So, I definitely think Temple made us a better ball club tonight and we made them a better one as well. And for both of us, that’s what matters. Yeah, it’s great to win tonight, but what matters is what we can do in district play and can we propel that into the postseason.”