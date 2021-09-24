College Station stays undefeated in 8-5A Division I with 35-6 win over New Caney

“I would hate to be in a tight ball game and he’s carrying the ball 50 times. I would definitely hate that,” Huff said.

College Station’s secondary did a good job pressuring New Caney’s receivers. The Eagles had 264 yards of offense, but had averaged 461 yards in its first three games. New Caney’s only touchdown came in the second quarter when Banks found Cameron Thomas for a 13-yard score.

Huff said things changed early in the third quarter when MJ Hinson intercepted Banks’ pass in the end zone on second-and-goal. The Cougars took advantage of the turnover and scored on a 3-yard run from Marquise Collins, who ran 49 yards to get into New Caney territory following the interception.

Collins also scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter and finished with 162 yards on 27 carries. Palmer had 51 yards on 10 carries.

“That was a good football team we just beat, I know that for sure,” Huff said. “I thought offensively we played very physical up front.”

New Caney punted on its final three possessions and College Station sealed the win on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Jett Huff to Houston Thomas, who caught a 30-yard pass moments before to get inside the red zone.