College Station stays in district title hunt with 38-28 win over rival A&M Consolidated

A new chapter of A&M Consolidated and College Station’s football series started Friday night after a five-year hiatus on the gridiron, but an old trait remained between the Tigers and Cougars as they renewed their rivalry.

Drama.

The Cougars scored 31 unanswered points to erase a 21-point deficit and come away with a 38-28 victory over the 10th-ranked Tigers. With the win, College Station remains in the hunt for the District 11-5A Division I title with one game left in the regular season. The Cougars (7-2, 5-1) and Tigers (7-2, 5-1) are now in the three-way tie for first place with Georgetown.

“It’s all about how you finish,” College Station coach Stoney Pryor said. “It’d be nice to start out a little stronger, but we talked to the guys. Every time we’ve played them the four previous games, there’s been big pendulum swings in the game. In fact, two of them we were down at halftime and came back. One of them we were tied at halftime. Obviously, there’s a lot of passion and emotion in this game, so it was really about staying consistent with the game plan and what we wanted to do.”

The Cougars, who lead the all-time series with the Tigers 5-0, took a 24-21 lead on Conner Young’s 37-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter. College Station extended its lead to 31-21 when Aydan Martinez-Brown busted free for a 62-yard touchdown run with 7:53 left.

Martinez-Brown battled through an ankle injury and rushed for a game-high 182 yards and two TDs on 24 carries. His 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter coupled with a two-point conversion catch by Xavier Vela tied the game at 21.

“We had great practices this week,” said Martinez-Brown, a sophomore who played at Consol last year. “We were all on the fly, 100% at practice. That’s probably what won us the game.”

Consol’s lone scoring drive after the first quarter came on an eight-play, 82-yard possession. Trey Taylor scored on an 18-yard run to pull the Tigers within 31-28 with 5:36 remaining. He finished the night with a team-best 130 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.

Aside from that drive, the Tigers struggled on offense in the final three quarters and mustered just 53 yards on nine of their last 10 possessions. Consol standout receiver Wesley Watson left the game in the first half and was on crutches wearing a protective a boot for the remainder of the night on the sideline.

“They were pinching inside a lot, and they were beating our linemen on the inside and made us try to bounce things,” Consol coach Lee Fedora said. “We weren’t able to get to the outside where early on when they pinched we were able to bounce to the outside and score. It is what it is. The game’s over. I know our players are frustrated because this is a big-type rivalry deal.”

College Station’s Tony Hamilton ended any chance of a Consol comeback when he intercepted a pass at the Cougar 17-yard line with 1:50 left. The lone turnover of the night came after Jackson Verdugo made a one-handed, 28-yard touchdown catch to put the Cougars ahead by 10 again.

College Station tried to score again in the final two minutes, because it needs points to overcome a point-differential tiebreaker with Consol and Georgetown. Both sides knew how important those points could be, and the Tigers held the Cougars from surpassing them in the point differential. If all three schools are tied after next week’s games, the Tigers would earn the district’s top seed. Georgetown beat College Station 49-38 last week, but the Cougars lead the Eagles in point differential.

“The good thing is it was only a 10-point game, so if we win next week, we’re still the district champs when you go to the point system and everything,” Fedora said. “We’ve just got to get focused for next week now.”

Fireworks came fast Friday as the Tigers raced to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

Consol scored on the first play of scrimmage on an 87-yard run from Taylor. He also scored on the first play of the Tigers’ third drive, a 21-yard run that was set up by a 55-yard punt return from Bubba Garcia. The Tigers got their second touchdown from Keshun Thomas on a 2-yard run with 6:59 left in the first quarter. Consol’s defense forced a trio of three-and-outs to help set up the fast start.

The Cougars came marching back in the second quarter to pull within 21-13 at halftime.

Zach Dang put College Station on the scoreboard with a 55-yard TD run, and Hamilton flipped over from defense to score on a 1-yard run with 41 seconds left in the first half.

Consol will hosts Leander Glenn in its regular-season finale next week. College Station closes district play with a game at Pflugerville Hendrickson.

“This was a big game because it could’ve put us all over the map as far as playoff implications,” Pryor said, “and we want to have an opportunity to see if we can at least get a share of the district title, and we had to win tonight to do that.”