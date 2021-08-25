College Station set for another postseason run with experienced roster

College Station’s passing game typically pairs well with the run game, and while the Cougars lose Roderick Brown, who had 3,039 career rushing yards, they bring back junior Marquise Collins, senior Bradley Jones and sophomore Nate Palmer. Collins leads the pack after rushing for 1,051 yards and 20 TDs last year while trading snaps with Brown. Jones had 324 yards and a TD, while Palmer will make his debut for the Cougars.

“For us, I think that they kind of work together,” Huff said of the pass and run games. “Our backs catch the ball so well [and] run the ball obviously really well. It goes well with the style of offense we play that requires a lot of bodies. The ball goes to a lot of bodies, and the kids are kids are great about sharing, so that’s one of the really good things about what we do.”

College Station also returns three starters on the offensive line led by SMU recruit Cory Hendrix.

On the other side of the ball, College Station is loaded with experience.