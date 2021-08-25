College Station set for another postseason run with experienced roster

The College Station football team enters the 2021 season packing a roster loaded with three key components — talent, experience and chemistry.
The Cougars bring back 30 lettermen including 22 seniors, who were eighth graders when College Station won the state title in 2017. They’ve been part of three straight trips to the area round of playoffs but no further, a streak they hope to break with a much longer postseason run.
If they do, it likely will start on offense.
Quarterback Jett Huff returns following an explosive junior season as he threw for 2,614 yards and 30 touchdowns to earn District 8-5A-I co-offensive MVP honors. He connected on 72.6% of his passes in 2020 and could have a similar season with the emergence of tight end Houston Thomas and receivers Dalton Carnes, Traylen Suel and Kash Richter.
The receiving corps adds height on the outside and brings solid experience to the offense. Seniors Suel (5-foot-11), Thomas (6-5) and Carnes (5-10) accounted for 1,846 receiving yards and 17 TDs, while 5-9 Richter had 179 receiving yards and four TDs as a sophomore last season.
“We’ve been playing together, Jett and all the receivers, since we were about in seventh grade, so it’s been really awesome this offseason finally to see it all come together,” Thomas said.
College Station’s passing game typically pairs well with the run game, and while the Cougars lose Roderick Brown, who had 3,039 career rushing yards, they bring back junior Marquise Collins, senior Bradley Jones and sophomore Nate Palmer. Collins leads the pack after rushing for 1,051 yards and 20 TDs last year while trading snaps with Brown. Jones had 324 yards and a TD, while Palmer will make his debut for the Cougars.
“For us, I think that they kind of work together,” Huff said of the pass and run games. “Our backs catch the ball so well [and] run the ball obviously really well. It goes well with the style of offense we play that requires a lot of bodies. The ball goes to a lot of bodies, and the kids are kids are great about sharing, so that’s one of the really good things about what we do.”
College Station also returns three starters on the offensive line led by SMU recruit Cory Hendrix.
On the other side of the ball, College Station is loaded with experience.
Junior linebacker Jaxson Slanker is back after earning all-state honors, finishing 2020 with 143 tackles, two sacks and an interception. Harrison Robinson will return at outside linebacker after collecting 103 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions last season. Lucas Sampson also returns as does Kyle Walsh, whom Huff said is moving from safety to outside linebacker and could be used in more than one position this fall.
Byron Johnson will lead the secondary, while Conner Lingren and veteran defensive end Caleb Skow will lead the line with Korbin Johnson and Daa’yan Ahmed adding depth and speed up front.
“A good offense comes from a good defense,” Huff said. “What we do is totally field position oriented and the defense getting in a good position to get the ball back or whatever it is. But our kids, we do have a bunch coming back on defense. Some kids have switched positions to make us stronger in certain areas as they’ve gotten older and gotten bigger and stronger.”
Led by veterans on both sides of the ball, College Station also has Dawson Schremp returning for his senior season. The 8-5A-I specialist of the year made 74 of 75 extra-point kicks and 7 of 11 field goals in 2020.
“You really can’t have a more experienced, more together team than that,” Slanker said. “It’s going to be huge. It’s going to give us an edge over a lot of teams.”
Texas Football projects the Cougars to win District 8-5A Division I, followed by Magnolia, Lufkin and Magnolia West. Magnolia handed College Station its only district loss last season, and the rematch could prove vital as the teams try to position themselves for the tough postseason run through Region II.
The Cougars hope they can use what they learned last season to help them reach the regional quarterfinals and possibly beyond.