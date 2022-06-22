College Station searching for starting QB; A&M Consolidated to make 20th appearance at state 7-on-7

The College Station football team is still sorting out who its starting quarterback will be this fall as the Cougars seek to replace three-year starter Jett Huff.

More answers could be provided at this weekend’s state 7-on-7 tournament as the Cougars make their eighth-straight appearance in the 64-team Division I bracket, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex. College Station is in Pool N with Amarillo, Coppell and Houston Lamar. The Cougars, who won the 2018 state 7-on-7 tournament, will play at 1:45, 3:15 and 4:45 p.m. Friday.

Division I teams will play three round-robin pool games Friday with the top two teams in each pool advancing to the championship bracket Saturday, while the third- and fourth-place teams will play in the consolation bracket. Both brackets Saturday are single-elimination.

Three contenders — seniors Paul Padron and Jackson Ingram and junior Arrington Maiden – are vying for College Station’s starting role at quarterback. Padron was Huff’s backup last season and completed 10 of 13 passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. Ingram transferred from Katy Taylor this spring after splitting time as the Mustangs’ starting quarterback last year. Maiden played on College Station’s JV team in 2021.

“They each have things that have gone well and things that we’re still working on, and this is good,” College Station head coach Stoney Pryor said. “Obviously not getting a pass rush is a little different, but it’s a good opportunity for guys to learn the offense, learn the receivers, to get that kinship with individual receivers and making that relationship become innate. We’re still working through that.”

The Cougars also have been searching to replace their wide receiver corps of Traylen Suel, Dalton Carnes and Houston Thomas, who also graduated. College Station returns sophomore Jackson Verdugo, who Pryor described as a big body player with soft hands and has seen his role increase. Pryor added A.J. Tisdale has been playing both ways for the Cougars, who have also turned to Beau Kortan, Paden Cashion and Zach Dang at wideout.

On defense, the Cougars lost some key players but have been able to reload with quality depth at defensive back. Harrison Robinson, an all-district linebacker for the Cougars last year, has moved back to safety. He noted College Station has seen players like Tony Hamilton and Isiah Pennygraph step up this spring and early summer.

“We’re not taking many steps back. It’s mostly steps forward,” Robinson said. “Instead of having to find guys, we already have guys in the places. The guys who were there last year were watching the guys ahead of them, and they’re taking their places and stepping up.”

Tigers ready for state

A&M Consolidated has grown accustom to marking off a weekend each summer for the state 7-on-7 tournament. The Tigers, who won the 2019 Division I title, will be making their 11th straight and 20th all-time appearance. Consol is in Pool P with Houston Heights, Flower Mound Marcus and Corpus Christi Miller and will play at 1:45, 3:15 and 4:45 p.m. Friday.

Consol qualified for the state tournament at a qualifier in Corpus Christi last Saturday. The Tigers went 5-0 while playing with only nine players. One of Consol’s opponents this weekend — Corpus Christi Miller — also qualified at that tournament.

Sophomore quarterback Will Hargett said Consol is seeking to play better than last year’s 0-4 showing. The Tigers return receiver Wesley Greaves and running back Keshun Thomas and Hargett noted Consol has seen Payton Bjork, Carter Frank and Aiden Martinez-Brown step up at receiver, too.

“This year we have more chemistry to play with each other and more chemistry to work together, so I feel like we’ll be better off this year than we were last year,” Hargett said.

On defense, the Tigers turn to returning starters Mo Foketi, Josh Gooden and Brock Slaydon. Foketi said Trey Taylor has played some safety for Consol and added that the Tigers have seen good things from DJ Darnell and Kaden Close.

“As the 7-on-7 [season] comes to a close soon, we’re just hoping to build our chemistry for this upcoming season and to come together as brothers and play together on this field,” Foketi said. “Both sides, we’re all clicking. We’re all having fun. We’re all enjoying each other. When it’s time to work, we go to work, and afterwards we just chill.”

Area teams qualified

Cameron and Rockdale will play in the Division II bracket beginning with pool games Thursday at 1:45, 3:15 and 4:45 p.m. Hearne and Lexington will play in the Division III bracket beginning with pool games Thursday at 1, 2:30, and 4 p.m. All teams in the Division II and Division III brackets will advance to separate 32-team, single-elimination championship brackets Friday beginning at 8 a.m.

Cameron is making its first appearance at the state tournament since 2017. The Yoemen are in Pool E with Columbus, Jim Ned and Wichita Falls. Rockdale is also making its first state tournament appearance since 2017 and is in Pool G with Bay City, Celina and Dumas.

Hearne, making its fourth straight appearance, will see Hawley, Stamford and Three Rivers in Pool F, while Lexington’s ninth all-time appearance will feature Garrison, Miles and Stratford in Pool A.

