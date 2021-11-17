College Station safety Kyle Walsh reflects on injuries, family

Walsh’s time as a Cougar has been highlighted by having a familiar face on the sideline in his uncle and offensive line coach Kyle Walsh.

Coach Walsh played for A&M Consolidated from 1988-91 under current Bryan head coach Ross Rogers before walking on as an offensive lineman at Texas.

Coach Walsh’s younger brother and Walsh’s father, Kenn, played quarterback at Consol from 1993-96 and was a walk-on wide receiver at Texas A&M. But the brothers’ tight bond went far beyond football when Kenn and his wife Abbie announced they were naming their son Kyle in honor of Coach Walsh.

“I still remember. They took me out to dinner, and Abbie was pregnant, and they told me that,” Coach Walsh said. “That was quite an amazing honor and very special.”

The younger Walsh said he enjoys being able to look into the crowd and see his parents, sisters and grandparents cheering him on every Friday night. Coach Walsh said his nephew grew up with great role models in Kenn and his grandfather Bill.