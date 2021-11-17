College Station safety Kyle Walsh reflects on injuries, family

Almost a year ago, College Station safety Kyle Walsh wasn’t sure if he’d ever play football again after suffering a season-ending concussion in the final minutes of the Cougars’ 61-21 win over Waller.
Now the 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior is playing some of his best football.
“It was really hard,” Walsh said. “I was depressed, and I didn’t know if I wanted to play football anymore. But this year coming back, I’m having the best time of my life.”
Injuries haven’t been kind to Walsh, who broke his collarbone in 2019 and played a total of eight games between his sophomore and junior seasons. He returned from the collarbone injury without major incident, but coming back from the concussion presented a new challenge for Walsh, who had to miss the Cougars’ run to the area playoffs and couldn’t return to school until the following semester.
After months of handling protocols and countless doctor visits, Walsh got the all-clear and returned to the gridiron in time for spring practice.
“That speaks a lot to his toughness, his courageousness,” College Station safeties coach Kyle King said. “He’s got the 100% clear from the doctor, so everything’s physically fine, but that could be a mentally challenging thing, and he’s responded to it extremely well.”
King said Walsh brings a lot of intangibles to the Cougars’ defense, including leadership, experience and physicality. All three have factored into Walsh’s play this season as he’s racked up 74 tackles, four tackles for loss and six pass breakups.
Walsh said he’s found a good rhythm at safety after previously playing wide receiver and outside linebacker. Most recently, the Cougars moved Walsh from linebacker to safety after they lost a player during the offseason, and King said Walsh took the change in stride.
“It was an immediate, no-brainer answer: Coach, whatever is going to make us best, that’s what I want to do,” King said of Walsh’s response to switching positions.
With added speed in the secondary, College Station (11-0) has allowed just 174.9 total yards and 6.7 points per game this year. The second-ranked Cougars will face No. 5 Frisco Lone Star in the Class 5A Division I area playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s Rose Stadium.
“We’ve been working hard,” Walsh said. “There are a lot of people saying that maybe we’re just pretenders, because we haven’t played anybody, which I don’t think is true. We feel like this is our week to show people that we really are contenders, and we’re going to go out and give it our all.”
A special relationship
Walsh’s time as a Cougar has been highlighted by having a familiar face on the sideline in his uncle and offensive line coach Kyle Walsh.
Coach Walsh played for A&M Consolidated from 1988-91 under current Bryan head coach Ross Rogers before walking on as an offensive lineman at Texas.
Coach Walsh’s younger brother and Walsh’s father, Kenn, played quarterback at Consol from 1993-96 and was a walk-on wide receiver at Texas A&M. But the brothers’ tight bond went far beyond football when Kenn and his wife Abbie announced they were naming their son Kyle in honor of Coach Walsh.
“I still remember. They took me out to dinner, and Abbie was pregnant, and they told me that,” Coach Walsh said. “That was quite an amazing honor and very special.”
The younger Walsh said he enjoys being able to look into the crowd and see his parents, sisters and grandparents cheering him on every Friday night. Coach Walsh said his nephew grew up with great role models in Kenn and his grandfather Bill.
“It’s cool to look at my dad and my uncle, and see my dad in his A&M uniform and my uncle in his Texas uniform,” the younger Walsh said. “That’s what really gave me the motivation to play football, and that’s the reason why I don’t really play any other sports. Football to me is the sport I grew up around and my favorite sport.”
Coach Walsh describes his nephew as a unselfish leader and saw first-hand how challenging it was to bounce back from “scary” injuries and adapt to new positions the last three years.
“He’s a tremendous athlete and player,” Coach Walsh said, “but even more so, it’s been really cool to see his leadership and his character and his resilience going through some of those situations. I’m just really proud.”
When he’s not taking pointers from his dad, uncle or grandfather, Walsh said he looks to former A&M wide receivers Terrence Murphy and Ryan Swope for advice throughout the season.
“I get a lot of advice from them, and they’re both amazing athletes obviously,” Walsh said. “... Those are two guys that I really look up to and still talk to about our games every week. They really put me on the right path.”