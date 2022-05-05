College Station’s Harrison Wellmann pledges to Duke

Former College Station wide receiver/kick returner Harrison Wellmann, who played the last three seasons at Johns Hopkins, has committed to sign with Duke, making the announcement via Twitter.

Wellmann played in 37 games for the Blue Jays with 183 receptions for 2,776 yards and 34 touchdowns. He had 85 receptions last season for 1,252 yards and 17 TDs to earn second-team honors on the D3football.com All-Region 2 Team. He also returned 37 kickoffs for 1,103 yards with three TDs while at Johns Hopkins.