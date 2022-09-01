College Station’s Harrison Robinson moving into new role for Cougar defense

“Alpha dog” and “intimidator” are names College Station defensive coordinator Chance Locklear uses to describe Cougar senior safety Harrison Robinson.

“The big thing for him is he plays with a no-fear mentality,” Locklear said. “It doesn’t matter how big the guy is that’s going to hit him, he’s going to go and he’s going to be the dog. I’ve seen him take on the best in the state.”

Robinson (5-foot-10, 175 pounds) comes from a football family. His father, Charlie, has coached youth football for 20 years. His older brother, Rajah Preciado, was a standout safety for the Cougars from 2012-15 and played two seasons at Baylor.

“They’ve always made me a winner, bred me to be a winner, bred me not to be a loser and to never quit,” Robinson said.

A three-year letterwinner, Robinson has now become a captain on defense for the Cougars like his older brother once was.

“I wish you could put a video clip in your story of him hitting [Denton Ryan’s] Anthony Hill, a kid that’s coming to A&M, five-star recruit, and Harry absolutely unloads and lays him down,” Locklear said, referencing last year’s regional final. “I think that’s the mentality that his dad and that his brother brought to him. He’s always had great footwork, a great understanding of what’s going on in the game.”

As a sophomore, Robinson had 103 tackles and was named District 8-5A-I’s newcomer of the year. As a junior, he was a unanimous first-team all-district selection and had 138 tackles. Robinson said he hopes to play college football. So far he has just one scholarship offer from a Division III school, but Robinson said he’s being patient and believes more opportunities could come if he continues to play well.

This season, Robinson has moved from outside linebacker to safety.

“It was something I wanted to do because I felt like I could benefit the team more by being more in space, so I would have more opportunities to make more tackles and get across the field more instead of just being in one spot,” Robinson said.

Locklear said Robinson reached out to him about making the move two days after College Station’s overtime loss to Katy Paetow in last season’s Class 5A Division I state championship game. Locklear said he was worried about the move since Robinson had been such a strong tackler as a sophomore and junior. Robinson missed spring practice due to an injury, but Locklear said he was still at practice watching drills, talking with secondary coaches and getting mental repetitions. In the Cougars’ season opener last Saturday against Lucas Lovejoy, Robinson tallied 20 tackles.

“Obviously, transitioning back there and having to understand, hey, I can’t just go sell out to the line of scrimmage every time because I do have to cover people too,” Locklear said. “There’s times that you have to kind of tone down that overly aggressive mentality that made him so effective at that outside linebacker spot, but I’d say he’s really grown into it well.”

Having more space is the biggest difference between the two positions, Robinson said. He noted he has had to run and learn more at safety.

“An outside linebacker, it’s so much more congested,” Robinson said. “There’s so much more people around you. If you miss a tackle, there’s people behind you that will help you. But at safety, if you miss a tackle, it’s a touchdown. You’re the last line of defense.”

College Station head coach Stoney Pryor said Robinson lets his play speak for itself. He noted when Robinson talks, it’s good to listen because he often says things needed to be heard.

“He does an outstanding job on defense. He understands what we’re doing defensively,” Pryor said. “He gets guys in good position, and then he’s got a great nose for the football, and he knocks the snot out of people.”

Last week, the Cougar defense had trouble containing Lucas Lovejoy’s loaded offense in a 52-27 loss to the Leopards, who gained over 500 yards of offense.

Pryor said the Cougars have some inexperience in their secondary. Improving communication and execution on defense are of priority this week for the Cougars as they host Fort Worth Nolan Catholic at 7 p.m. Friday.

On offense, the Cougars look to sustain drives, Pryor said. He hearkened back to how College Station had three scoreless red zone trips against Lovejoy.

“None of those things take massive, awesome, athletic prowess to accomplish,” Pryor said. “It just required the elimination of some mistakes, so that’s really easy to see for the kids on film. They understand that, and that’s really been our focus: playing cleaner football.”

• NOTES — Junior Arrington Maiden will start at quarterback for College Station on Friday. Senior Jackson Ingram, who started for the Cougars against Lovejoy, is out with a minor injury and is expected to return soon. Maiden played the second half for the Cougars last week and completed 9 of 13 passes for 179 yards.