College Station’s Brandon Joseph transferring to Notre Dame

Former College Station football player Brandon Joseph is transferring from Northwestern to Notre Dame, he announced Saturday on Twitter.
“Coming to Notre Dame is a Legacy commitment for me,” Joseph said. “The history of this program and the players who have worn this uniform are held to the highest standards in both football and education. I am honored to be a part of this next chapter in Notre Dame football history. For me and my family, Notre Dame presents an opportunity to continue my education at one of the best universities in the world, along with a chance to compete for a national championship.”
Joseph was a freshman All-American at Northwestern in 2020 with six interceptions, helping the 7-2 Wildcats win the Big Ten Conference West. This season he had 79 tackles and three interceptions for Northwestern, which went 3-9. Joseph was a second-team Big Ten pick by the media and honorable mention by the coaches.