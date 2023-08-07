One week after a majority of the Brazos Valley threw on helmets to start fall football practice, College Station, Rudder, A&M Consolidated and Brenham did the same Monday.

All four of those schools took part in spring football and per UIL rules had to start fall drills a week later than Class 5A and 6A teams that didn’t hold spring practice. Bryan was the only team in Bryan-College Station that didn’t hold spring drills and started last week along with every school in 4A-A and TAPPS.

College Station and Consol took the field in the morning with the Cougars starting at 6 a.m. followed by the Tigers at 6:15 a.m. Consol worked out again later in the afternoon starting at 4 p.m. for an hour and a half.

Rudder opted to start in the evening to wait out the heat as the Rangers opened their fall at 7:10 p.m.

None of the four teams could have full-contact practices but worked out in helmets and jerseys or helmets and team shirts. Saturday is the first day the four schools can begin full-contact practices per UIL rules.

Teams that started practice a week ago on July 31 could have their first full contact practice last Saturday. Those same schools will take part in their first scrimmage of the fall this week as they each get two scrimmages. College Station, Consol, Rudder and Brenham will only have one scrimmage since they took part in spring football.

NOTES — The following teams will have scrimmages this week: Bryan (7 p.m. Friday at Conroe Oak Ridge); Navasota (7 p.m. Friday at Giddings); Madisonville (6:30 p.m. Friday vs. Groesbeck); Caldwell (9 a.m. Saturday at Little River-Academy); Cameron (8 p.m. Friday at Taylor); Rockdale (7 p.m. Friday at Jarrell); Anderson-Shiro (6 p.m. Friday at Hull-Daisetta); Franklin (7 p.m. Friday at China Springs); Lexington (7:30 p.m. Thursday at Schulenburg); Centerville (6 p.m. Friday at New Waverly); Leon (6 p.m. Friday vs. Thorndale); Normangee (6:30 p.m. Friday at Snook); Bremond (6 p.m. Friday at Moody); Burton (5 p.m. Friday at Hempstead); Iola (6 p.m. Thursday vs. Brazos Christian at Riesel); Milano (5 p.m. Friday at Itasca); Hearne (7 p.m. Friday at Somerville); Allen Academy (6 p.m. Friday at Austin Veritas); St. Joseph (6 p.m. Friday at Conroe Covenant).

