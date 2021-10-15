College Station rolls past Cleveland in District 8-5A-I action on Homecoming night

College Station’s offense rumbled for 466 yards and scored on 9 of 10 drives. Its defense also scored, so did its special teams, and the Cougars didn’t punt once in a 76-0 victory over Cleveland on Homecoming night Friday in District 8-5A Division I play at Cougar Field.
College Station junior running back Marquise Collins ran for 144 yards on just nine carries, putting him over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. He scored four touchdowns in the first quarter on runs of 5, 35 and 2 yards and also catching a 3-yard TD pass on his lone reception.
The Cougars’ sophomore running back Nate Palmer added 102 yards on just 10 carries. He had a 37-yard TD run in the second quarter but saw the majority of his action in the second half.
College Station senior quarterback Jett Huff completed a perfect 9 of 9 passes for 117 yards and four touchdowns. He threw a 14-yard TD pass to senior running back Bradley Jones, a 47-yarder to senior wide receiver Dalton Carnes and the 3-yarder to Collins in the first quarter. He tacked on one more in the third with an 8-yard strike to senior wide receiver Traylen Suel. Backup quarterback, junior Paul Padron, also threw a 19-yard TD pass to senior wideout Adian Porras in the second quarter.
The Cougars (7-0, 5-0) were equally dominant on defense, allowing 0 total yards, forcing three turnovers and scoring on senior defensive back Mikado Hinson Jr.’s interception return for a TD to end Cleveland’s first possession.
College Station also blocked a Cleveland punt, and junior Kolton Griswold returned it for another Cougar TD early in the second half.
The Indians (2-6, 1-5) dropped their fifth consecutive game and struggled to find any momentum on offense. Their only first down came in the second quarter with the Cougars already leading 55-0. Cleveland only had three possessions in the third quarter and zero in the fourth after the teams moved to a running clock.
Senior wide receiver De’Vonte Robertson led Cleveland in rushing with 13 yards on three carries.
College Station will play at Caney Creek next Friday, while Cleveland will host Lufkin.