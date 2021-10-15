College Station rolls past Cleveland in District 8-5A-I action on Homecoming night

College Station’s offense rumbled for 466 yards and scored on 9 of 10 drives. Its defense also scored, so did its special teams, and the Cougars didn’t punt once in a 76-0 victory over Cleveland on Homecoming night Friday in District 8-5A Division I play at Cougar Field.

College Station junior running back Marquise Collins ran for 144 yards on just nine carries, putting him over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. He scored four touchdowns in the first quarter on runs of 5, 35 and 2 yards and also catching a 3-yard TD pass on his lone reception.

The Cougars’ sophomore running back Nate Palmer added 102 yards on just 10 carries. He had a 37-yard TD run in the second quarter but saw the majority of his action in the second half.

College Station senior quarterback Jett Huff completed a perfect 9 of 9 passes for 117 yards and four touchdowns. He threw a 14-yard TD pass to senior running back Bradley Jones, a 47-yarder to senior wide receiver Dalton Carnes and the 3-yarder to Collins in the first quarter. He tacked on one more in the third with an 8-yard strike to senior wide receiver Traylen Suel. Backup quarterback, junior Paul Padron, also threw a 19-yard TD pass to senior wideout Adian Porras in the second quarter.