College Station reaches Division I semifinals at state 7-on-7 tournament

CONSOL GOES WINLESS

A&M Consolidated dropped its first-round consolation bracket game to Prosper 21-6 on Saturday morning to finish 0-4 at the state 7-on-7 tournament.

“You know, 7-on-7, like I always say, isn’t real football, but it’s about being out there doing things,” Consol coach Lee Fedora said. “We had some guys who couldn’t be here today, and it makes it tough, but like I told them, the real season will be starting here soon. That’s what we’ve got to be focused on when we get the pads on. But definitely it’s not the way you want to finish a 7-on-7 state tournament.”

Prosper built a 15-0 lead in the first half, scoring a touchdown with less than 30 seconds to play. Consol was without senior quarterback Brodie Daniel, which left incoming freshman Will Hargett taking every snap for the Tigers. They weren’t able to keep pace with the Eagles in the first half as Prosper’s defense came up with two interceptions.

Hargett hit Tyler Wright for a touchdown pass on the Tigers’ opening drive of the second half, cutting their deficit to 15-6. But Consol had a potential second touchdown pass to Keshun Thomas erased due to penalty, and Prosper held on from there.

NOTES — Denton Guyer won the consolation bracket, beating Cy-Fair 40-20 in the title game. ... The UIL’s tentative dates for the start of fall practice include Aug. 2 for schools that didn’t hold spring practice and Aug. 9 for schools that did — only Class 5A-6A schools can hold spring drills. The first week of the regular season is set for Aug. 26-28 with the final week on Nov. 4-6. The playoffs will end with the state championships on Dec. 15-18.