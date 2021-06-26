College Station reaches Division I semifinals at state 7-on-7 tournament

College Station’s offense rarely missed a chance to score in two days and seven games at the Texas State 7-on-7 Football Tournament at Veterans Park. It took perfect defense from Hebron to finally end the Cougars’ run.
Jett Huff’s final throw to the end zone as time expired in the Division I semifinals was highly contested, and Houston Thomas couldn’t haul it in while being double covered as Hebron won 33-28 and advanced to the title game Saturday.
“The kids played until the last whistle and didn’t give up any time,” College Station head coach Steve Huff said. “It was a really good ball game. [Hebron] did a really good job, and I thought our kids did a good job. We just came up one play short.”
Hebron went on to beat Lake Travis 28-26 to win the state championship — but only after sneaking past College Station.
The Hawks’ final possession against the Cougars got extended when College Station drew a flag on third-and-goal, which set up the final go-ahead touchdown and left the Cougars with less than a minute to answer.
It was an offensive battle throughout with six lead changes after College Station and Hebron exchanged touchdowns for an early tie. Jett Huff found Kash Richter for a TD and extra point to take back the lead, and the Cougar defense made a key play by stopping Hebron’s extra point attempt after the Hawks scored on the first play of their ensuing series to get within 14-13.
Hebron scored again late in the first half to take the lead, and College Station tried to answer before halftime, but Jett Huff’s pass to Traylen Suel came up short at the 1-yard line as time expired. Regardless, Huff found Suel and Houston Thomas for two TDs and a 28-26 lead in the second half.
Dalton Carnes led College Station’s receivers with five TD catches Saturday, followed by Thomas, Suel and Richter with three each.
Jett Huff said using their normal offense in 7-on-7 gives the Cougars plenty of extra practice before the fall.
“We run the same stuff over and over, and that’s how you get really good at it,” Jett Huff said. “It’s a bunch of repetition, and I might have the best supporting cast in the state. We have threats sideline to sideline and so many great players to throw the ball to.”
Defensively, the Cougars built off their effort during Friday’s 3-0 run through pool play and held the first three teams Saturday to 44 points. College Station beat Tyler in the first round 27-20 before cruising to the semifinals with wins over Cinco Ranch 19-12 and Cypress Woods 40-12.
“Yesterday our defense only gave up three scores in three games,” Steve Huff said. “They’ve really stepped up. ... Very few of those guys that played today have not played at the varsity level, so it was good to see those guys come out and have some successes.”
CONSOL GOES WINLESS
A&M Consolidated dropped its first-round consolation bracket game to Prosper 21-6 on Saturday morning to finish 0-4 at the state 7-on-7 tournament.
“You know, 7-on-7, like I always say, isn’t real football, but it’s about being out there doing things,” Consol coach Lee Fedora said. “We had some guys who couldn’t be here today, and it makes it tough, but like I told them, the real season will be starting here soon. That’s what we’ve got to be focused on when we get the pads on. But definitely it’s not the way you want to finish a 7-on-7 state tournament.”
Prosper built a 15-0 lead in the first half, scoring a touchdown with less than 30 seconds to play. Consol was without senior quarterback Brodie Daniel, which left incoming freshman Will Hargett taking every snap for the Tigers. They weren’t able to keep pace with the Eagles in the first half as Prosper’s defense came up with two interceptions.
Hargett hit Tyler Wright for a touchdown pass on the Tigers’ opening drive of the second half, cutting their deficit to 15-6. But Consol had a potential second touchdown pass to Keshun Thomas erased due to penalty, and Prosper held on from there.
NOTES — Denton Guyer won the consolation bracket, beating Cy-Fair 40-20 in the title game. ... The UIL’s tentative dates for the start of fall practice include Aug. 2 for schools that didn’t hold spring practice and Aug. 9 for schools that did — only Class 5A-6A schools can hold spring drills. The first week of the regular season is set for Aug. 26-28 with the final week on Nov. 4-6. The playoffs will end with the state championships on Dec. 15-18.