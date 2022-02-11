College Station RB Marquise Collins voted state's top offensive football player in Class 5A

Collins was part of one of the state’s most explosive offenses.

Jett Huff threw for 3,157 yards and 39 touchdowns with five interceptions. He completed 234 of 309 passes (75.7%). Suel had 92 receptions for 1,142 yards and 17 touchdowns. The Texas-Permian Basin signee also had 20 punt returns, averaging 13.1 yards with a pair of scores. Thomas, who signed with Texas-San Antonio, had 39 receptions for 650 yards and seven touchdowns.

“Those kids have played a lot of ball together through the years,” Huff said. “They grew up together. They’ve been playing together for a long time, starting in 7-on-7 when they were just little ol’ tykes. So to see those guys develop through the years has been fun.”

College Station averaged 47.9 points, 263.9 yards rushing and 199.8 yards passing per game.

“We had a lot of guys on offense who deserved to have the ball in their hands this year,” Huff said.

Huff’s son, who will be a preferred walk-on at the University of Houston, did a good job distributing the football.