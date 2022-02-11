College Station RB Marquise Collins voted state's top offensive football player in Class 5A

Six players who helped fuel College Station’s run to the Class 5A Division I football championship game earned all-state honors Friday led by junior running back Marquise Collins, who was the Texas Sports Writers Association’s 5A offensive player of the year.
Collins was joined on the first team by two teammates — quarterback Jett Huff and linebacker Jaxson Slanker. College Station wide receiver Trayleon Suel and tight end Houston Thomas made the second team. Senior defensive lineman Connor Lingren also earned honorable mention as did Suel as a kicker returner.
“One thing that I can truly say about them is they care about each other,” College Station head coach Steve Huff said. “They are unselfish. They don’t care who gets the credit, and that goes a long way when you talk about a group having success.”
The six all-staters helped College Station win 15 straight games to reach the Division I state title game, which Katy Paetow won 27-24 in overtime.
Collins capped an eye-opening season with 192 yards rushing on 23 carries with two touchdowns, including a 71-yarder. For the season, he rushed for 2,826 yards and 39 touchdowns. He added 12 receptions for 263 yards and three scores.
“He’s a fierce competitor,” Huff said. “When it comes down to game night and time to go, he truly wants to be the best, and he works at his craft to be the best, and in my mind that’s what sets him apart.”
Collins was part of one of the state’s most explosive offenses.
Jett Huff threw for 3,157 yards and 39 touchdowns with five interceptions. He completed 234 of 309 passes (75.7%). Suel had 92 receptions for 1,142 yards and 17 touchdowns. The Texas-Permian Basin signee also had 20 punt returns, averaging 13.1 yards with a pair of scores. Thomas, who signed with Texas-San Antonio, had 39 receptions for 650 yards and seven touchdowns.
“Those kids have played a lot of ball together through the years,” Huff said. “They grew up together. They’ve been playing together for a long time, starting in 7-on-7 when they were just little ol’ tykes. So to see those guys develop through the years has been fun.”
College Station averaged 47.9 points, 263.9 yards rushing and 199.8 yards passing per game.
“We had a lot of guys on offense who deserved to have the ball in their hands this year,” Huff said.
Huff’s son, who will be a preferred walk-on at the University of Houston, did a good job distributing the football.
“I’m really proud for him,” Steve Huff said. “I’ve been a firsthand witness to the time he’s put in to make himself better — the time that all these kids spent to get this type of recognition. It’s fun as a dad, but it’s also fun as their coach to see the recognition they get throughout the rest of the state. I’m proud of all of them.”
College Station, which beat Aledo for the 2017 5A Division II state title, is known for its offense, but the defense allowed only 12.4 points per game last season.
Slanker, who will be a preferred walk-on at Texas A&M, had 194 tackles with 10 for losses and eight quarterback pressures.
“He’s been lights out since his sophomore year,” Huff said. “He’s just a tackling machine.”
The 6-foot, 195-pounder was a natural at outside linebacker but moved inside to help the team.
“All he did was set all kind of records for us,” Huff said. “He’s another unselfish kid who just does what he’s asked to do.”
Lingren, who will play at TCU, added 23 tackles for loss and 16 quarterback pressures.
Consol, Rudder players also honored
A&M Consolidated, which went 10-3, placed offensive tackle Rhett Larson on the 5A all-state third team, while defensive lineman Jaden Thomas, linebacker Tyndal McNamara and defensive back Mo Foketi earned honorable mention. Larson graded out at 95.2%. Thomas had 60 solo tackles, 11 of them for losses including nine sacks. McNamara had 56 tackles and three interceptions. Foketi had 58 solo tackles and five interceptions.
Rudder, which went to the playoffs for the first time, had quarterback EJ Ezar and defensive lineman Davion Howard earn honorable mention.
Ezar threw for 2,249 yards and 17 touchdowns with 16 interceptions. The Missouri S&T signee completed 148 of 223 passes (66.4%) and rushed for 344 yards and five scores. But Ezar’s biggest statistic was going 19-11 as a starter for a program that had been 25-81 before he took over.
Howard, who signed with Tyler Junior College, had 11 tackles for loss, seven quarterback pressures and two defensive scores.