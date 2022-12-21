College Station RB Marquise Collins signs with Duke, holds ceremony

Watch now as College Station RB Marquise Collins holds a signing ceremony for his signing with Duke.
After Franklin won the Class 3A Division II state championship last December, Lions’ defensive coordinator Will Hedrick had something for his …
Watch now as College Station coach Stoney Pryor and players Zach Dang and Jaxon Edwards discuss the Cougars' loss to Aledo in 5A-I title game.
This year’s high school football playoffs have been twice as much fun for Steve Huff.
ARLINGTON — When the Franklin Lions posed for the team photo with their latest state trophy, someone yelled out, “Hold up two!”
ARLINGTON — Another state championship trophy is coming back to Franklin.
The Aledo Bearcats are hoping to party like its 1998 on Saturday.
The College Station Cougars know they’re the underdog this Saturday, but it’s a position they don’t mind being in. The way they see it, every …
After Franklin finished the job in 2021 by bringing home the school’s first state championship in football, the Lions came up with a new mantr…
ARLINGTON — College Station’s wild roller coaster ride of a season finally came to an end Saturday.
ARLINGTON — College Station’s hopes of winning a second state title seemed to be gone in the blink of an eye Saturday at AT&T Stadium.
