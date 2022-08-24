 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Station RB Marquise Collins out for season with injury

The College Station football team has yet to play a game this season, but the Cougars have already suffered a major loss.

Standout all-state senior running back Marquise Collins is out for the season with an injury, making the announcement via social media on Wednesday. 

"I appreciate everyone who has supported me, and believed in me through out high school," Collins wrote in a post. "In these times I'll continue to lead and walk by faith with my head held high. My story is written and everything happens for a reason!"

In 2021, Collins ran for 2,826 yards and 39 touchdowns. His rushing yards ranked first in Class 5A Division I, fourth in the state and 12th nationally, according to MaxPreps. Collins was named Dave Campbell's Texas Football's Class 5A Player of the Year in 2021. He was the magazine's preseason offensive player of the year in 5A and the 11-5A Division I preseason offensive MVP. Collins was was a third-team pick on Texas Football's  Super Team offense.

In July, Collins committed to Duke. He is a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and is planning to enroll early.

College Station opens its season on Saturday against Lucas Lovejoy in the Tom Landry Classic at Allen's Eagle Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

