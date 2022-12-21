College Station RB Collins among Brazos Valley football players who take part in early signing day

It was an emotional day for Marquise Collins.

Surrounded by teammates, family, friends and coaches, the College Station running back achieved one of his dreams by signing to play college football at Duke on Wednesday afternoon at College Station’s fieldhouse.

Wearing a black Blue Devil No. 0 basketball jersey that he bought on a visit, Collins signed his papers to applause and cheers as he proudly proclaimed he was heading to “Duke University” before tossing on the Duke hat sitting in front of him.

“It means a lot,” Collins said of signing. “I mean, as you can see, like just speaking I could barely get the words out. I’m definitely excited to get this new chapter started in my life. It’s a new journey for me, so I’m more than excited to get this going.”

Collins will be off to Durham, North Carolina, in January to enroll early. Collins said he’ll be there by Jan. 8 with classes for the spring semester starting on Jan. 11.

The Cougars wanted to make sure that Collins got his much deserved sendoff. Teammates, friends and coaches all showed up to wish him well and take plenty of pictures.

“It meant a lot because the support system is everything to me,” said Collins, who suffered a season-ending injury during an August scrimmage, costing him his senior year on the field. “Just them coming out and just showing their support like that just shows how much they love and how much love the Cougar family does.”

Collins was one of many Brazos Valley athletes who signed Wednesday, the first day of the three-day early signing period.

The Cougars had two other signees as linebacker Chantz Johnson signed with Texas A&M and cornerback A.J. Tisdell signed with Wisconsin.

“It’s great,” College Station head coach Stoney Pryor said of the trio signing. “It’s a fantastic affirmation of their work, of just the blood, sweat and tears they’ve put into it, the things that I think our program has contributed to those successes as well, and it’s a great thing to be able to celebrate with them.”

Bryan offensive lineman Chris Maxey signed with Colorado State and is excited for the change of scenery that he’ll experience as a Ram.

“I’m very excited to head to Colorado, because it’s different from what I’m used to seeing in Bryan, so it should be fun,” Maxey said.

Maxey will be joined in the Mountain West Conference as Rudder defensive end Jayden Williams signed with Wyoming. The Cowboys have Williams listed at defensive tackle. This season, Williams was a one-man wrecking crew with 76 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks.

“I’m very thankful that I’ve been given the opportunity to play at the next level,” Williams said.

A&M Consolidated wide receiver Wesley Watson and offensive lineman Daniel Sill and Franklin running back Bryson Washington are all Big 12 Conference bound. Sill signed with Texas Tech and Washington signed with Baylor, while Watson is headed to Kansas State.

Watson’s season was cut short due to injury, but the senior’s hard work over his four years at Consol paid off Wednesday when he signed. In nine games this season, Watson led the Tigers with a team-high 614 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on just 28 receptions.

“It has been a dream to play Division I college football since my freshman year of high school,” Watson said. “There has been a lot of work put in to get to this point. I can’t wait for the new set of challenges ahead whenever I arrive at K-State in January.”