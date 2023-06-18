College Station senior quarterback Arrington Maiden announced his commitment to Memphis via Twitter on Sunday night.

Maiden posted on social media on Friday he was on an official visit to Memphis this weekend.

According to 247Sports, Maiden (6-3, 195) also held offers from UTSA, North Texas, Texas State Utah State and Abilene Christian, among others.

Last season, Maiden helped guide the Cougars to the Class 5A Division I state championship game in his first season as starting quarterback. He threw for 2,279 yards and 18 touchdowns.