The College Station Purple freshman team defeated Waco Midway 20-0 and the CS Black freshmen grabbed a 27-21 victory.

Xavier Green and Jeremiah Harris had rushing touchdowns for the Purple. Brett Frohm had a touchdown catch from James Colvin. Preston Bright had a PAT kick and Jerimiah Harris ran in a 2-point conversion.

Noah Symank threw a trio of touchdown passes for the Black, two to Cody Ballard and one to Kai Bell.

Trea Walton also had a touchdown reception from Bell.

Ballard also caught a 2-point conversion pass from Symank and Grayson Kindt had a PAT kick.