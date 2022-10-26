College Station preparing to deal with A&M Consolidated's stout defensive line

It’s going to be a cat fight in the trenches Friday night between the Cougars and Tigers.

College Station likes to run the ball and the Cougars (6-2, 4-1) aren’t afraid of battling at the line of scrimmage to get it done.

Despite some injuries at running back this season, sophomore Aydan Martinez-Brown has emerged as the Cougars’ leader on offense with 1,036 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. Even in last week’s 49-38 loss to Georgetown, Martinez-Brown still managed to put up 294 rushing yards and three scores on 31 carries. The yards rank second in school history.

“I know they’ve got a great running back in Martinez-Brown,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “That’s one of those things ... we’ve got to wrap up well and we’ve got to fly to the football, because if you go in there and just try and arm tackle, that’s where he can break loose and take it off.”

On the other sideline, College Station head coach Stoney Pryor knows the challenge will be trying to get the offense rolling against the Tigers’ stout defensive line.

“They’ve got a fantastic defensive line,” Pryor said. “They have great coaching that puts their kids in a great position for success, and they are just tough, committed players who fight and succeed. ... Up front they are strong and big and cause a lot of havoc, but their schemes are sound, and they know their schemes and they execute them well, so they don’t have a lot of vulnerabilities.”

The Tigers have depth on defense, too.

Five defensive linemen have three or more sacks for Consol (7-1, 5-0) led by defensive end Kaiser Qiu with six. Hudson House and Joey Lightfoot have four sacks each, while Paxson Berkey and Diego Cardenas each have three.

In five district games, the Tigers are allowing just 13.2 points with a shutout against Pflugerville Hendrickson. They also held Georgetown East View to a touchdown last week.

“We want to make sure that we give time to our quarterback and throwing the ball,” Pryor said. “... And we’ve had good play out of our offensive line, but again with the matchup of Consol’s defensive line, that’s going to be a big test. And then the ability for our receivers to find some creases in there where hopefully we have the time to identify those and make the throws I think is a big deal.

“We try to get the ball around especially throwing to a number of different guys, and having a unified team effort to step up to the plate I think will be big, because clearly they’ll be able to shut down some things. We want to make sure we find those other options when they present themselves.”

Wide receiver Jackson Verdugo leads College Station with 394 receiving yards. Verdugo and fellow wideout Beau Kortan are tied for the most receptions on the team with 28 each.

The Cougars have used multiple quarterbacks this season. Junior Arrington Maiden leads the group with 1,008 yards and seven touchdowns passing in his first year as a starter. Sophomore Cade Corcoran also has thrown for 321 yards and three TDs, and senior Jackson Ingram has thrown for 216 yards and two TDs.

“To be honest with you, we’re telling them to watch out for everybody because you never know,” Fedora said. “We know Martinez-Brown’s good. He went to school here for us, so we know what he’s all about, and we’ve just got to be prepared for anything and everything they throw at us.”