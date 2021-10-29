College Station posts another big shutout in district play

Senior Night will not be the last game the second-ranked College Station football team plays at home this season as the Cougars’ 70-0 victory over Waller on Friday in District 8-5A Division I assures them of a chance to host a first-round playoff game for the second straight year.
College Station’s third straight shutout by 70 points or more also gives the Cougars (9-0, 7-0) a chance at their first district championship since 2017 and their second undefeated regular season, matching the 2016 state semifinalist team.
The 25 seniors honored Friday may have been in middle school when their predecessors accomplished both feats, but they have carried on a tradition they hope to continue next Friday at Magnolia West (9-0, 7-0), which beat New Caney 31-24 to remain undefeated.
The Cougar defense and special teams helped set the tone early Friday. After the Cougars forced a three-and-out, Kolton Griswald blocked a Kristian Gonzalez punt the Cougars recovered at the Bulldog 11-yard line. College Station senior quarterback Jett Huff found Dalton Carnes open along the back of the end zone on the Cougars’ first snap from scrimmage for an 11-yard touchdown pass and a quick 7-0 lead.
The teams traded three-and-outs, but after a holding penalty forced a second Bulldog punt, Griswald blocked a second straight punt. This time it bounced into the end zone where Tony Hamilton made a tremendous catch of the bouncing ball with his feet just inside the boundary for a 14-0 lead.
Huff completed 11 of 16 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns, and his senior receiving corps continued its dominance. Dalton Carnes caught four passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns, while Traylen Suel had four catches for 81 yards and a touchdown, and Houston Thomas caught two passes for 36 yards and a touchdown.
College Station running back Marquise Collins was limited Friday, but both Nate Palmer with 11 carries for 139 yards and Bradley Jones with four carries for 133 yards showed no dropoff for the Cougar rushing attack.
College Station’s defense also continued to shine. The Cougars had allowed only 13 first-half points in the season’s first eight games and was coming off back-to-back shutouts over Cleveland and Caney Creek. On Friday, College Station held Waller senior quarterback Caleb Godfrey to 2-of-12 passing for 45 yards, and the Bulldogs only gained 42 yards rushing — 12 coming on a fake punt on their last drive of the game. The trick play also gave Waller just its third first down.
College Station’s offense began taking control in the second quarter. Thomas made a 20-yard diving catch, then Palmer ran for 20 more yards. Huff again connected with Thomas, who stretched the ball into the end zone before his knee touched for a 16-yard touchdown reception.
Jones later ran 58 yards untouched for a touchdown and a 28-0 lead, and after the Cougar defense forced another three-and-out, Huff found Suel downfield for a 45-yard TD toss as Suel broke two tackle attempts and walked into the end zone on the play.
College Station capped the 42-0 first-half performance with Palmer bursting through a hole untouched on a 36-yard touchdown run.
Huff hit Carnes for a 73-yard touchdown pass on the third play of the second half. College Station’s last three touchdowns all came on the ground. Palmer was first with a 3-yard carry followed by Jones from 48 yards, and senior Rafael Yanez ending the scoring with an 8-yard burst.
College Station will play at Magnolia West at 7 p.m. next Friday for the 8-5A-I title and No. 1 seed in the playoffs.