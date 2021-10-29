College Station posts another big shutout in district play

Huff completed 11 of 16 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns, and his senior receiving corps continued its dominance. Dalton Carnes caught four passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns, while Traylen Suel had four catches for 81 yards and a touchdown, and Houston Thomas caught two passes for 36 yards and a touchdown.

College Station running back Marquise Collins was limited Friday, but both Nate Palmer with 11 carries for 139 yards and Bradley Jones with four carries for 133 yards showed no dropoff for the Cougar rushing attack.

College Station’s defense also continued to shine. The Cougars had allowed only 13 first-half points in the season’s first eight games and was coming off back-to-back shutouts over Cleveland and Caney Creek. On Friday, College Station held Waller senior quarterback Caleb Godfrey to 2-of-12 passing for 45 yards, and the Bulldogs only gained 42 yards rushing — 12 coming on a fake punt on their last drive of the game. The trick play also gave Waller just its third first down.

College Station’s offense began taking control in the second quarter. Thomas made a 20-yard diving catch, then Palmer ran for 20 more yards. Huff again connected with Thomas, who stretched the ball into the end zone before his knee touched for a 16-yard touchdown reception.