College Station overcomes weather, San Antonio Wagner for 37-19 victory

Arrington Maiden described it as the coldest game he’s played in during his young career.

He may get a chance to experience much colder.

In College Station’s 37-19 first-round playoff win over San Antonio Wagner, the Cougars battled not only the Thunderbirds on Friday night but also the weather as the teams contended with whipping wind, on and off rain and cooling temperatures at Cougar Stadium.

“I feel like it made it tough sometimes, but I really do feel like we overcame it,” said Maiden, a junior. “We had a few plays that we would have wanted back from the weather, but we can’t control the weather, and that’s what [the coaches] told us. Control the controllables, and I feel like we did that and we controlled the game.”

College Station faced an early deficit as the Thunderbirds jumped to a 12-0 lead. Juan’Yae Taylor scored first on a 66-yard run on an option play, and on the ensuing kickoff, Wagner got the ball back on an onside kick then marched 45 yards for another score. Taylor outraced the defense around the edge and jumped into the end zone for a 4-yard TD run to cap the drive.

Taylor’s second touchdown with 5:21 to go in the first quarter was the last time that Wagner scored until the final seconds of the game.

“We changed outside linebackers to the pitch player inside of the quarterback player, which made it easier for the safeties to come downhill instead of stretching farther out on the field,” College Station linebacker Chantz Johnson said of the Cougars’ adjustments. “So they had more of an alley to come downhill and play quarterback, while we had pitch player.”

While College Station’s defense began finding traction, the offense did the same.

The Cougars reeled off back-to-back touchdowns on their two next two drives to take the lead. Sophomore Aydan Martinez-Brown bulldozed his way into the end zone on runs of 1 and 3 yards for a 14-12 lead.

“He played really well,” Maiden said of Martinez-Brown. “I think he ran the rock really, really well. He pounded it, getting outside, and I think he’s a really tough runner and he’s fast. He can do everything. He can catch it in the backfield. He can block, and I think he’s a really important part to our team.”

Martinez-Brown finished with a team-high 147 yards on 32 carries. Despite the elements, the Cougars weren’t afraid of airing it out either as Maiden completed 14 of 24 passes for 161 yards.

Tony Hamilton and Zach Dang also had rushing touchdowns in the second quarter for a 28-12 halftime lead.

Dang was efficient with his chances to touch the ball. The senior had four carries on the night and scored on two of them. Dang later burst up the middle early in the fourth quarter and knifed his way through the defense for a 25-yard touchdown run for a 35-12 lead.

Kolton Griswold capped the scoring for the Cougars with a safety when he tackled Wagner’s punter Merce Mlondani, who had to deal with a bad snap on a punt deep in the end zone with 7:59 left in the game.

Following the safety, the Cougars put in their backups.

With the win, College Station advances to the area round to face Angleton at the Berry Center at 7 p.m. next Friday in Cypress. Wagner’s season ends at 6-5.

“We know it’s going to take a lot to keep winning,” Johnson said. “We have to have a good practice next week. We practiced alright this week, but we need to come harder next week in practice, so we can keep playing and playing until December. That’s our goal, to get back [to the state title game].”