College Station opens district play with win over Magnolia

Despite the strong defensive effort, the Cougar offense struggled to find a rhythm against Magnolia’s defense led by twins William and John Alexander. The Cougars got on the board thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run by Collins on fourth-and-1, but had to punt on the next possession.

College Station charged down the field in the final series of the first half, but had two false start penalties, one of which wiped out a TD pass from Jett Huff to Thomas. The Cougars then settled for a 33-yard field goal from Dawson Schremp. College Station had seven penalties for 55 yards.

“[Magnolia does] some things on defense that are not normal, and by not normal I mean you don’t see it all the time,” coach Huff said. “So a little adjustment there, but their defensive front is really good and it just took awhile. The line finally kicked in there and we got in the rhythm of the game.”

NOTES — It was first responders night on Friday. College Station honored victims of 9/11 with 2,977 American flags lined up on the grass leading to the stadium. Thirteen flags were also displayed in front of the fieldhouse to represent the victims of the Kabul attack in Afghanistan in August. First responders were also included in the team’s walk to the field and the coin toss. “It was good that our kids that had first responders — maybe its a parent, maybe its a grandparent — come down and stand with them during the national anthem,” Huff said. “Sometimes we look past stuff like that because we’re so intent on getting to the game, but that’s very important.”