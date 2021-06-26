College Station OL Cory Hendrix commits to SMU

ALEX MILLER
College Station senior offensive lineman Cory Hendrix announced his commitment to SMU on Saturday.
Hendrix is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, and held scholarship offers from 16 schools, including Baylor, Houston, Kentucky and Georgia Tech.
Last season, Hendrix made first-team all-district at tackle with 43 pancake blocks and a 90% grade. He didn’t allow a sack all season.
Decided to build my own brand…. @SMU_Football #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/sNPpK5ildX— CORY HENDRIX🎰 (@CoryHendrix8) June 26, 2021
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!