 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station OL Cory Hendrix commits to SMU
0 comments

College Station OL Cory Hendrix commits to SMU

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cory Hendrix

College Station senior offensive lineman Cory Hendrix announced his commitment to SMU on Saturday.

Hendrix is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, and held scholarship offers from 16 schools, including Baylor, Houston, Kentucky and Georgia Tech.

Last season, Hendrix made first-team all-district at tackle with 43 pancake blocks and a 90% grade. He didn’t allow a sack all season.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to go about live betting in the MLB

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert