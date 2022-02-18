College Station looks internally for next football coach to replace Huff

College Station will make an internal hire to replace departing football coach Steve Huff, who was hired Thursday as head football coach and athletic coordinator at Decatur.

College Station ISD posted the College Station High School head football coach and campus athletic coordinator position Friday morning for only internal candidates. Current district employees are eligible to apply for the position.

Per state law, the position must be posted for 10 business days. The job posting says applications will be accepted until March 10. Any hire must be approved by the College Station school board in either a regular or special meeting. The school board met this Tuesday and is scheduled to meet again on March 8.

After Huff’s departure was announced Thursday, College Station ISD superintendent Mike Martindale said in a statement that “the athletic department at CSHS has had tremendous success and much of that is due to the continuity and positive culture among the staff,” Martindale added the district’s “intent is to determine the best way to provide a seamless transition to continue on a path of success for the Cougar athletic department.”