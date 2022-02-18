College Station looks internally for next football coach to replace Huff

College Station will make an internal hire to replace departing football coach Steve Huff, who was hired Thursday as head football coach and athletic coordinator at Decatur.
College Station ISD posted the College Station High School head football coach and campus athletic coordinator position Friday morning for only internal candidates. Current district employees are eligible to apply for the position.
Per state law, the position must be posted for 10 business days. The job posting says applications will be accepted until March 10. Any hire must be approved by the College Station school board in either a regular or special meeting. The school board met this Tuesday and is scheduled to meet again on March 8.
After Huff’s departure was announced Thursday, College Station ISD superintendent Mike Martindale said in a statement that “the athletic department at CSHS has had tremendous success and much of that is due to the continuity and positive culture among the staff,” Martindale added the district’s “intent is to determine the best way to provide a seamless transition to continue on a path of success for the Cougar athletic department.”
Potential replacements for Huff include the Cougars’ current offensive coordinator, Stoney Pryor, and defensive coordinator, Chance Locklear, who have both been on College Station’s staff since the school opened in 2012.
Pryor has served as served as College Station’s offensive coordinator and running backs coach for the last 10 seasons. In 2012, Pryor interviewed for the College Station opening, which was later given to Huff. Aside from coaching football, Pryor is the head girls soccer coach at College Station and teaches AP Statistics. Before coming to College Station, Pryor was on staff at A&M Consolidated as a longtime assistant football coach. He was also previously the head girls soccer coach at Consol from 2000-12.
Locklear was promoted to College Station’s defensive coordinator in 2019. He is also an assistant powerlifting coach and teaches science. Prior to his time at College Station, Locklear coached at Hearne and Caldwell. He was Caldwell’s head coach in 2011.
Last season, College Station went 15-1 and advanced to the Class 5A Division I state championship game, falling to Katy Paetow in overtime 27-24. The Cougars return nine starters from last year’s state finalist squad, including running back Marquise Collins who rushed for 2,826 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2021, earning the Texas Sports Writers Association’s 5A offensive player of the year award.