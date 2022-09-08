College Station LG Noah Sherman grew to love football almost instantly

Fast pace is a hallmark of the College Station offense.

The Cougars are known for marching down the field in record time. Their offensive line has to move quickly as a unit to make it happen, and when each play is over, one lineman is usually yelling “Get set!” as College Station races to the line of scrimmage.

This season, that man is senior left guard Noah Sherman.

“Defenses can’t hang with our pace,” Sherman said. “So if we can get set and get the play off, most of the time they’re not set. That’s an easy play right there.”

Sherman didn’t want to play football in middle school, but as a seventh grader, he said his parents encouraged him to play the spot. Soon he fell in love with it and earned a spot on College Station’s seventh grade A team. He hasn’t stopped playing since.

“I came home from the first practice, and I hated to tell my parents, but I had to tell them they were right,” Sherman said. “I actually like it. Hitting someone was fun.”

Sherman was called up to the varsity for the playoffs as a sophomore. Last season, he was the Cougars’ sixth man on the offensive line and started at left tackle when Jake Utley went down with an injury. With Utley back this season, Sherman has slid over to guard.

“He’s our Swiss Army knife, and the pace helps us up front,” College Station offensive line coach Mike Singletary said. “When the bullets are flying, our pace is going to get us out of trouble. We can catch defenses when they’re out of sync.”

The Cougars had three returning starters on their offensive line this season with the senior trio of Sherman, Utley and Logan Bradshaw. Sherman said the group has built strong intuition with each other.

“We’ve had experience playing against some of the best defenses in the state, like Denton Ryan, Mansfield [Summit], [Katy] Paetow,” Sherman said. “So when we go against someone, I don’t want to say it’s easier, but we’ve kind of seen everything.”

When Sherman isn’t playing football, he’s likely outdoors. He said his grandparents have land between Huntsville and Lake Conroe. He’s also gone bay fishing with a friend in Rockport and fly fishes for rainbow trout near Broken Bow, Oklahoma.

“Hunting, fishing and football,” Sherman said. “That’s pretty much my life.”

The weekend before football started, Sherman went to his grandparents place to fish. He said he won’t be able to get outdoors this fall aside from maybe a few Sundays.

“I’d be fine not hunting at all if we could go all the way back to state and win it,” Sherman said. “That’s my goal.”

This week, the Cougars will host Temple for their final nondistrict matchup at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cougar Stadium. The Wildcats (2-0) are ranked 22nd in Class 6A.

College Station has some history with Temple. The teams have scrimmaged in recent years after being in the same district in 2016 and 2017.

“They are a team that we like to go up against because we know they’re going to be solid and well-coached, and I think they expect the same thing out of us,” Cougar head coach Stoney Pryor said. “So it’s one of those games where if we can go out there and play really well and put ourselves in a good chance to win ... their athleticism is always going to keep them in game.”

Finishing drives was something Pryor said he felt the Cougars improved on both sides of the ball in last week’s 52-7 win over Fort Worth Nolan Catholic. Against Lucas Lovejoy in the season-opener, College Station gave up 10 of 16 third-down attempts as the Leopards scored four times on third- or fourth-down plays. Against the Vikings, the Cougars forced nine three-and-out drives and held Nolan Catholic to just 2 of 15 on third down.

As College Station prepares for Temple, Pryor said this game gives the Cougars one last chance to tinker with personnel, wrinkles and nuances. The Cougars are off next week before beginning District 11-5A-I play against Leander on Sept. 23 at home.

“This is sort of like the testing ground, and then we get into district play where obviously those things count for seeding and playoff opportunities,” Pryor said.