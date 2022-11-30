College Station LB Jaxon Edwards playing well in return from injury

Jaxon Edwards had a big smile on his face last Friday night.

Not only did the College Station football team get revenge on Georgetown with a resounding 52-28 win in the playoffs, but Edwards also had a special performance.

The senior linebacker finished with four tackles and a 23-yard interception return. But he said his effort meant more to him than just statistics. The win ensured Edwards gets another week around his teammates, another game in the Cougar uniform and another chance to keep rewriting the story on his senior season after everything seemed lost thanks to injury.

“Just getting to the point where we’re winning games in the playoffs, it gives me more chances to have my season back from the games I missed,” Edwards said. “Just keep going, and it’s just crazy to think of having a game like that. I missed half my season, so just getting a game like that is amazing.”

The Cougars were nearing the start of fall practice and doing some normal conditioning drills when Edwards said he took a wrong step and knew something wasn’t right with his left knee after hearing a click.

It wasn’t the first time that he’s had issues with his left knee as he tore it as a freshman and missed that entire season. When he went down this time, he thought it wasn’t nearly that bad, but he eventually learned he had torn his meniscus again.

“I was just laying in my bed, and my dad came in my room and told me yeah, it’s torn. You won’t be able to play,” Edwards said. “So I was pretty devastated. I was telling him, so how many games am I going to miss, and he was like if you’re lucky, you’ll get to come back the Consol week. I asked what happens if I’m not ready by then. He said we could maybe get you back by the first playoff game at best. So that was kind of a slap in the face pretty much to me ... how hard I worked and then just like that everything can end.”

The doctor’s diagnosis motivated Edwards to do whatever he could to get back for at least some of his senior season. He tore it on a Monday and by that Friday had surgery.

The week after he began working with his rehabilitation and physical therapist on building his leg back, going in every Tuesday and Thursday for two hours. Once school started, he spent his third and fourth periods on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week in the training room doing more rehab work.

Two weeks after his surgery, he was out of his brace and walking, and by around the one month mark, he was running again.

“He really worked hard at his PT, and then his physical therapist, the head guy, was like I think we can get you back before then,” Jaxon’s dad Brian Edwards said. “And that even motivated Jaxon more. He was just on his PT twice a week, busting his butt, doing whatever the doctors told him to do, and we saw a speedy recovery because of that.”

Jaxon returned to practice the first week of October after his doctors cleared him almost four weeks earlier than the original diagnosis. Jaxon took his first snaps against Cedar Park on Oct. 8, four weeks before the team’s game against A&M Consolidated.

Jaxon returned to action a little at a time but says he’s able to play a full game and feels 100%. Since missing the first five games of the season, Jaxon has played in the remaining eight with 44 tackles.

Getting cleared to return not only meant more time with his teammates but also his dad. Brian has been a longtime assistant coach with the Cougars and getting to finish things together this season was a goal for both father and son.

“It means a lot,” Brian said. “I could have already retired, but I knew I had him and wanted to finish with him, so that’s always been a motivating factor. I just love the fact that he’s back on the field, and we’re able to finish this together making a nice run, which makes it even more special.”