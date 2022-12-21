College Station LB Chantz Johnson signs with Texas A&M

College Station Cougar fans won’t have to travel very far to watch Chantz Johnson play on Saturdays.

The linebacker signed with Texas A&M on Wednesday as part of the Aggies’ 2023 class.

“It feels amazing,” Johnson said. “It’s a blessing to have the opportunity to go to an SEC school and compete and get a great education and life after football.”

Johnson is the first Cougar to sign with A&M on scholarship. He is also the first athlete from the Brazos Valley to sign with the Aggies since A&M Consolidated wide receiver Devin Price did so in 2019.

“It’s really neat,” College Station head football coach Stoney Pryor said. “We’ve had a number of players who have walked on at A&M, but for him to be able to sign and play for A&M on scholarship is huge, and being a local talent, getting to go to the local college is a great experience. I mean, he’s got the support obviously. He knows the program up there, and I think that’s a great opportunity and just a really neat deal as well for him and our school and for A&M. I think that’s a cool thing.”

Johnson is a three-star recruit ranked 70th among linebackers nationwide in the class of 2023. He’s also the No. 152 player in Texas, according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings.

As a senior, Johnson tallied 78 total tackles, 11 for a loss. He also had one interception, which he returned 36 yards for a touchdown.

“This is the first year he’s ever stood up and played linebacker, and you saw him as the games went on,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “And then he can run so much. He can play in space. He can accelerate. He can hit, those types of things. And he’s a tremendous kid.”

Johnson’s senior season was his first at linebacker at the varsity level. He got called up to the varsity as a junior and spent that year at defensive end, finishing with 40 tackles and six sacks.

“He was one of these kids that we kind of saw as a hybrid type player, and we were very deep at linebacker last year,” College Station defensive coordinator Chance Locklear said earlier this season. “We felt like he was a kid that we needed to find reps for him, so we kind of built a position for the opportunity to be able to get him on the field, and that was in our four-man front, and he really excelled at it.”

Johnson has family ties to the A&M program as his dad Jerry Johnson II is an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Aggies.

Fisher has a rule that he won’t take a kid simply because he’s related to someone on staff. The player has to earn a spot like everyone else with their play on the field, and Johnson has done that.

“I always say I don’t ever do that just because somebody’s here,” Fisher said. “It’s unfair to the kid, whether it’s my kid or a coach’s kid on staff. You don’t ever do that. If he can play here, you take him. If you can’t, you don’t, because the kid ends up having a bad experience. But it is very rewarding to see those guys because you always know they dream of doing that.”

Johnson is planning to hold a signing ceremony in early February to celebrate the occasion. He will finish the school year at College Station but already is looking forward to joining his new football team.

“Really having the chance to compete and have a great relationship with the coaches,” Johnson said of what he’s most excited about joining the Aggie program, “going in there working, knowing that I’m playing with a great D-line, great defensive coaches and an amazing head coach.”